F2 Bahrain: Pourchaire dominates feature race with lights-to-flag win

Theo Pourchaire dominated the opening Formula 2 feature race of the season in Bahrain, cruising from lights-to-flag to win by almost 20 seconds.

The ART Grand Prix driver, who finished second in the standings to Felipe Drugovich last year, made a long stint on the softer of the two tyre compounds work in his favour to crush any of Ralph Boschung's early hopes of winning both races in Bahrain.

Poleman Pourchaire instead secured a commanding win having preserved the lead off the line at the start, keeping clear of the first lap chaos behind him.

He endured a safety car early on before building a massive lead, pitting on lap 12 before cycling back ahead of Boschung when the sprint race winner made his own pitstop three laps later. From there, it was a clear path to victory for the Alfa Romeo F1 reserve driver to take his sixth series win.

A first lap melee shook up the order at Turn 6, Richard Verschoor and Prema driver Frederik Vesti came together, sending Verschoor into a spin as a slow-starting Victor Martins and Roman Stanek also made contact.

The incident caused most of the field to take evasive action and allowed several shock reshuffles, bringing Boschung and Kush Maini into the top three, but ended the races of Vesti, Martins and Stanek.

Pourchaire had already bolted and retained the lead through the safety car, with Maini behind him, but Boschung soon overtook his Campos stablemate on the lap four restart to put pressure on the Sauber Academy driver.

Boschung, running on the alternate strategy of starting on the soft tyre, attempted to find a way past Pourchaire on the hard compound, but his challenge slowly began to subside despite a tyre advantage.

The leader then had a big lock up at Turn 10 on lap 12, prompting him to pit early for the soft tyre, with Boschung inheriting the lead.

Race winner Theo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix second place Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing, third place Zane Maloney, Carlin

Race winner Theo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix second place Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing, third place Zane Maloney, Carlin

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Boschung then followed suit two laps later to collect the hard tyre, emerging from the pitlane some way behind Pourchaire as the Frenchman had successfully benefitted from the undercut.

Pourchaire's tyres managed to hold up for the 20-lap stint as Boschung was unable to make any inroads on the harder compound, and his lead continued to grow to a near 20-second advantage by the chequered flag.

Boschung thus clinched second place for Campos Racing in a brilliant weekend for the Spanish team that also claimed the season-opening F3 race with Pepe Marti.

The podium was completed by Zane Maloney, who made a storming charge from 18th on the grid to third. The Rodin Carlin rookie made steady progress after his mandatory pitstop despite resistance from team-mate Enzo Fittipaldi, and was up to eighth by lap 22.

He then continued to take almost a place a lap for the remainder of the race, easing past Jack Doohan (Virtuosi), DAMS’ Arthur Leclerc, Ayumu Iwasa and Oliver Bearman in consecutive tours.

Three laps from the end of the race, Maloney had closed the gap to third-placed Maini from seven seconds to just three, and made it past him on the penultimate lap with the help of DRS down to Turn 1.

The Indian rookie settled for fourth ahead of Verschoor, the Dutchman taking advantage of his fresher tyres to cut through the fierce battle in the top 10 in the later stages.

Despite running very wide at Turn 10 twice and with several lock-ups, Leclerc clinched sixth ahead of fellow rookie Isack Hadjar (Hitech) and Iwasa.

Fittipaldi finished ninth, while Juan Manuel Correa rounded off the points-paying places for VAR on his return to F2.

F2 Bahrain feature race - 32 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1:01'10.926  
2 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1:01'30.592 19.666
3 Barbados Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin 1:01'42.513 31.587
4 India Kush Maini Spain Campos Racing 1:01'49.715 38.789
5 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1:01'54.008 43.082
6 Monaco Arthur Leclerc France DAMS 1:01'55.268 44.342
7 France Isack Hadjar Hitech Pulse-Eight 1:01'57.382 46.456
8 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 1:02'01.741 50.815
9 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin 1:02'02.322 51.396
10 United States Juan Manuel Correa Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1:02'02.763 51.837
11 Israel Roy Nissany PHM Racing by Charouz 1:02'03.865 52.939
12 United States Jak Crawford Hitech Pulse-Eight 1:02'04.255 53.329
13 France Clement Novalak Italy Trident 1:02'04.879 53.953
14 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 1:02'10.665 59.739
15 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Invicta Virtuosi Racing 1:02'11.894 1'00.968
16 Australia Jack Doohan Invicta Virtuosi Racing 1:02'16.130 1'05.204
17 India Jehan Daruvala Netherlands MP Motorsport 1:02'17.389 1'06.463
18 United States Brad Benavides PHM Racing by Charouz 1:02'44.161 1'33.235
  Norway Dennis Hauger Netherlands MP Motorsport 16 laps  
  France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 31 laps  
  Denmark Frederik Vesti Italy Prema Powerteam 31 laps  
  Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident    
View full results
