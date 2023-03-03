F2 Bahrain: Pourchaire blitzes to pole by 0.75s over Martins

The Frenchman, who finished second in the drivers’ standings last year, put in a stunning lap to finish qualifying 0.7s clear of rookie team-mate Victor Martins.

Having led practice earlier in the day, the championship favourite put in a 1m40.903s to take the front spot for Sunday’s feature race at Sakhir.

Despite being in his third F2 season, this was only Pourchaire's his second pole in the series, the first having come in Monaco in 2021.

Behind reigning F3 champion Martins, who will line up second for his debut F2 feature race, Richard Verschoor was third for Van Amersfoort Racing and Dennis Hauger fourth for MP Motorsport.

Ralph Boschung was first to the top of the times for Campos Racing, with his first flying lap a 1m42.010s before he was quickly demoted by Alfa Romeo F1 reserve driver Pourchaire, who went almost 0.5s quicker.

DAMS rookie Arthur Leclerc slotted into third place, with a 1m42.212s, before he was quickly shuffled down by Alpine Academy member Martins.

Fellow Alpine junior Jack Doohan, who enters the season as a title favourite, ran in the gap in a bid to find more time and went fourth quickest for Invicta Virtuosi Racing with a 1m42.112s.

But the risk failed to pay off for the Australian, who finished sixth in the standings last year, and he finished the session in 17th place behind Invicta Virtuosi Racing team-mate Amaury Cordeel.

As the pack emerged with fresh soft tyres, rookie Kush Maini went second fastest for Campos, with a 1m41.927s, before he was quickly demoted by Verschoor, 0.1s quicker.

Pourchaire then put in his pole-clinching lap, with his team-mate slotting in to second and the rest of the field unable to match ART’s superior qualifying pace.

Hauger, who won the F3 title in 2021, will line up fourth for Sunday’s race, with Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti in fifth, having moved to Prema from ART for 2023.

Maini, the brother of former F2 racer Arjun, starts sixth with the DAMS pair of Ayumu Iwasa and Leclerc in seventh and eighth respectively.

Boschung will line up on reverse-grid pole for Saturday’s sprint race, with Trident rookie Roman Stanek behind him.

F2 Bahrain qualifying results