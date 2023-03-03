F2 Bahrain: Pourchaire blitzes to pole by 0.75s over Martins
Theo Pourchaire clinched pole position for the opening Formula 2 round of the season in Bahrain, marking his second series pole to complete an ART 1-2 in qualifying.
The Frenchman, who finished second in the drivers’ standings last year, put in a stunning lap to finish qualifying 0.7s clear of rookie team-mate Victor Martins.
Having led practice earlier in the day, the championship favourite put in a 1m40.903s to take the front spot for Sunday’s feature race at Sakhir.
Despite being in his third F2 season, this was only Pourchaire's his second pole in the series, the first having come in Monaco in 2021.
Behind reigning F3 champion Martins, who will line up second for his debut F2 feature race, Richard Verschoor was third for Van Amersfoort Racing and Dennis Hauger fourth for MP Motorsport.
Ralph Boschung was first to the top of the times for Campos Racing, with his first flying lap a 1m42.010s before he was quickly demoted by Alfa Romeo F1 reserve driver Pourchaire, who went almost 0.5s quicker.
DAMS rookie Arthur Leclerc slotted into third place, with a 1m42.212s, before he was quickly shuffled down by Alpine Academy member Martins.
Fellow Alpine junior Jack Doohan, who enters the season as a title favourite, ran in the gap in a bid to find more time and went fourth quickest for Invicta Virtuosi Racing with a 1m42.112s.
But the risk failed to pay off for the Australian, who finished sixth in the standings last year, and he finished the session in 17th place behind Invicta Virtuosi Racing team-mate Amaury Cordeel.
As the pack emerged with fresh soft tyres, rookie Kush Maini went second fastest for Campos, with a 1m41.927s, before he was quickly demoted by Verschoor, 0.1s quicker.
Pourchaire then put in his pole-clinching lap, with his team-mate slotting in to second and the rest of the field unable to match ART’s superior qualifying pace.
Hauger, who won the F3 title in 2021, will line up fourth for Sunday’s race, with Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti in fifth, having moved to Prema from ART for 2023.
Maini, the brother of former F2 racer Arjun, starts sixth with the DAMS pair of Ayumu Iwasa and Leclerc in seventh and eighth respectively.
Boschung will line up on reverse-grid pole for Saturday’s sprint race, with Trident rookie Roman Stanek behind him.
F2 Bahrain qualifying results
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|1'40.903
|2
|Victor Martins
|ART Grand Prix
|1'41.654
|0.751
|3
|Richard Verschoor
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1'41.803
|0.900
|4
|Dennis Hauger
|MP Motorsport
|1'41.831
|0.928
|5
|Frederik Vesti
|Prema Powerteam
|1'41.897
|0.994
|6
|Kush Maini
|Campos Racing
|1'41.927
|1.024
|7
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS
|1'41.934
|1.031
|8
|Arthur Leclerc
|DAMS
|1'41.973
|1.070
|9
|Roman Staněk
|Trident
|1'41.988
|1.085
|10
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos Racing
|1'42.010
|1.107
|11
|Jehan Daruvala
|MP Motorsport
|1'42.017
|1.114
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|Prema Powerteam
|1'42.026
|1.123
|13
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Rodin Carlin
|1'42.049
|1.146
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|1'42.092
|1.189
|15
|Amaury Cordeel
|Invicta Virtuosi Racing
|1'42.092
|1.189
|16
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1'42.109
|1.206
|17
|Jack Doohan
|Invicta Virtuosi Racing
|1'42.112
|1.209
|18
|Zane Maloney
|Rodin Carlin
|1'42.185
|1.282
|19
|Jak Crawford
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|1'42.234
|1.331
|20
|Brad Benavides
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|1'42.493
|1.590
|21
|Roy Nissany
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|1'42.502
|1.599
|22
|Clement Novalak
|Trident
|1'42.570
|1.667
|View full results
Can F2's newest champion avoid becoming a one-hit wonder in 2023?
F2 Bahrain: Boschung claims maiden victory on 96th start
Latest news
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery
Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery
Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics
Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics
Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'
Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari' Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss
The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss
The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent
The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.