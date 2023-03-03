Subscribe
FIA F2 / Bahrain Qualifying report

F2 Bahrain: Pourchaire blitzes to pole by 0.75s over Martins

Theo Pourchaire clinched pole position for the opening Formula 2 round of the season in Bahrain, marking his second series pole to complete an ART 1-2 in qualifying.

Megan White
By:
The Frenchman, who finished second in the drivers’ standings last year, put in a stunning lap to finish qualifying 0.7s clear of rookie team-mate Victor Martins.

Having led practice earlier in the day, the championship favourite put in a 1m40.903s to take the front spot for Sunday’s feature race at Sakhir.

Despite being in his third F2 season, this was only Pourchaire's his second pole in the series, the first having come in Monaco in 2021.

Behind reigning F3 champion Martins, who will line up second for his debut F2 feature race, Richard Verschoor was third for Van Amersfoort Racing and Dennis Hauger fourth for MP Motorsport.

Ralph Boschung was first to the top of the times for Campos Racing, with his first flying lap a 1m42.010s before he was quickly demoted by Alfa Romeo F1 reserve driver Pourchaire, who went almost 0.5s quicker.

DAMS rookie Arthur Leclerc slotted into third place, with a 1m42.212s, before he was quickly shuffled down by Alpine Academy member Martins.

Fellow Alpine junior Jack Doohan, who enters the season as a title favourite, ran in the gap in a bid to find more time and went fourth quickest for Invicta Virtuosi Racing with a 1m42.112s.

But the risk failed to pay off for the Australian, who finished sixth in the standings last year, and he finished the session in 17th place behind Invicta Virtuosi Racing team-mate Amaury Cordeel.

As the pack emerged with fresh soft tyres, rookie Kush Maini went second fastest for Campos, with a 1m41.927s, before he was quickly demoted by Verschoor, 0.1s quicker.

Pourchaire then put in his pole-clinching lap, with his team-mate slotting in to second and the rest of the field unable to match ART’s superior qualifying pace.

Hauger, who won the F3 title in 2021, will line up fourth for Sunday’s race, with Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti in fifth, having moved to Prema from ART for 2023.

Maini, the brother of former F2 racer Arjun, starts sixth with the DAMS pair of Ayumu Iwasa and Leclerc in seventh and eighth respectively.

Boschung will line up on reverse-grid pole for Saturday’s sprint race, with Trident rookie Roman Stanek behind him.

F2 Bahrain qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'40.903  
2 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 1'41.654 0.751
3 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'41.803 0.900
4 Norway Dennis Hauger Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'41.831 0.928
5 Denmark Frederik Vesti Italy Prema Powerteam 1'41.897 0.994
6 India Kush Maini Spain Campos Racing 1'41.927 1.024
7 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 1'41.934 1.031
8 Monaco Arthur Leclerc France DAMS 1'41.973 1.070
9 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 1'41.988 1.085
10 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1'42.010 1.107
11 India Jehan Daruvala Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'42.017 1.114
12 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'42.026 1.123
13 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin 1'42.049 1.146
14 France Isack Hadjar Hitech Pulse-Eight 1'42.092 1.189
15 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Invicta Virtuosi Racing 1'42.092 1.189
16 United States Juan Manuel Correa Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'42.109 1.206
17 Australia Jack Doohan Invicta Virtuosi Racing 1'42.112 1.209
18 Barbados Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin 1'42.185 1.282
19 United States Jak Crawford Hitech Pulse-Eight 1'42.234 1.331
20 United States Brad Benavides PHM Racing by Charouz 1'42.493 1.590
21 Israel Roy Nissany PHM Racing by Charouz 1'42.502 1.599
22 France Clement Novalak Italy Trident 1'42.570 1.667
