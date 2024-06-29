All Series
Race report
FIA F2 Spielberg

F2 Austria: Bearman secures sprint win to end Prema's dry spell

Prema ends its wait for a maiden victory with the new generation of Formula 2 cars as Oliver Bearman takes his first win of 2024 in Red Bull Ring sprint

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Pepe Marti (ESP, Campos Racing), 2nd position, pours Champagne over Oliver Bearman (GBR, Prema Racing), 1st position, on the podium

Pepe Marti (ESP, Campos Racing), 2nd position, pours Champagne over Oliver Bearman (GBR, Prema Racing), 1st position, on the podium

Oliver Bearman scored his first Formula 2 victory since last year's Monza feature in the Red Bull Ring sprint race, the Prema driver convincingly leading all 28 laps.

Having pulled clear of DRS range in the early stages, Ferrari junior Bearman successfully managed the gap at the front to win by 1.7s even as Pepe Marti (Campos) edged back within range in the closing stages.

The Briton took advantage of polesitter Kush Maini struggling to gain traction off the start, which dropped the Invicta driver to third on the opening lap as Marti also leapt ahead.

Championship challenger Isack Hadjar also endured a tough start, an error on the opening lap dropping his Campos machine from fourth to 12th. Unable to recover, he finished out of the points in 13th.

Across the duration, Maini found himself acting as a rolling roadblock. His team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto, championship leader Paul Aron (Hitech), Dennis Hauger (MP Motorsport) and Jack Crawford (DAMS) all found ways past as he slid back to ultimately finish seventh.

Carrying front wing damage after contact with Maini on the opening lap, Marti did well to fend off the late attentions of Aron for second place, although the Estonian rookie continued his impressive streak of finishing on the podium at every race weekend of the season.

In a race that will not go down as a classic, the only incident of real note came on the last lap, as the two MP Motorsport drivers clashed on the exit of Turn 3.

Oliver Bearman (GBR, Prema Racing), 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Oliver Bearman (GBR, Prema Racing), 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Battling over fifth, Franco Colapinto made a bold DRS-assisted lunge on Hauger, but ran his team-mate off the track and over the sausage kerbs, before losing the rear of his own car when trying to put down the power. This caused the Argentinian to spin and make contact with the barriers, before recovering to finish 11th.

Bearman's victory also marked Prema’s first podium of the season, meaning all 11 teams have now featured in the top three this term.

Tough afternoons for Hadjar and Zane Maloney (Rodin) allowed Aron to extend his championship lead to 15 points.

F2 Austria Sprint Race Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 United Kingdom O. Bearman Prema Powerteam 3 28

-

            
2
P. Martí Campos Racing
 21 28

+1.700

1.7

 1.700          
3
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
 17 28

+3.000

3.0

 1.300          
4
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
 10 28

+3.600

3.6

 0.600          
5 Norway D. Hauger MP Motorsport 11 28

+11.000

11.0

 7.400          
6 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 28

+11.600

11.6

 0.600          
7 India K. Maini Invicta Racing 9 28

+13.700

13.7

 2.100          
8
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
 24 28

+13.800

13.8

 0.100          
9 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix 2 28

+15.800

15.8

 2.000          
10 France V. Martins ART Grand Prix 1 28

+19.800

19.8

 4.000          
11 Argentina F. Colapinto MP Motorsport 12 28

+21.500

21.5

 1.700          
12
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
 25 28

+22.300

22.3

 0.800          
13 France I. Hadjar Campos Racing 20 28

+22.800

22.8

 0.500          
14 Brazil E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing 14 28

+23.600

23.6

 0.800          
15 Italy A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam 4 28

+23.700

23.7

 0.100          
16 United States J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil 8 28

+26.400

26.4

 2.700          
17 Barbados Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport 5 28

+27.100

27.1

 0.700          
18 Belgium A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight 16 28

+27.500

27.5

 0.400          
19 Mexico R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 15 28

+28.200

28.2

 0.700          
20 Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 28

+29.800

29.8

 1.600          
21 Czech Republic R. Staněk Trident 23 28

+29.800

29.8

 0.000          
22 Japan R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport 6 28

+46.900

46.9

 17.100          
View full results  

