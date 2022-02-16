Enzo Fittipaldi set for full F2 season with Charouz

The Brazilian has been retained by the Czech team for 2022 where he will team up with Turkish Esports competitor-turned-racer Cem Bolukbasi.

The 20-year-old grandson of two-time Formula 1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi, joined Charouz for a part F2 campaign in 2021, beginning at Monza in September, having started the year racing for Charouz in FIA Formula 3.

Fittipaldi will return to the wheel of a F2 car after ending last season on the sidelines following a nasty crash at the penultimate round of the year in Saudi Arabia.

The unsighted Fittipaldi hit Sauber Junior driver Theo Pourchaire, who had stalled his ART car near the front of the grid, which resulted in a 72G impact.

While Pourchaire emerged from the incident unscathed, Fittipaldi sustained a fractured heel, facial injuries and bruising which ruled him out of the Abu Dhabi finale and the post-season test.

Looking ahead to his first full season in F2, Fittipaldi is aiming for regular top 10 finishes this year after claiming a career best of seventh in the Jeddah sprint race before his accident.

“For me, it’s a pleasure and an honour to be able to continue my adventure in Formula 2 with Charouz Racing System,” said Fittipaldi.

“Last season they gave me the opportunity to debut in this category after a good first part of the season in Formula 3 and this will allow me and the team to work immediately on the performance as from the first test sessions.

Enzo Fittipaldi Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

“It will be a long and demanding championship and the level of competitiveness has never been as high as this year, so it’s a great advantage not to have to spend the first testing days to get familiar with the car.

“We definitely aim to be a regular presence in the top 10 positions, and we’ll certainly try to seize every opportunity to get some podium finishes and maybe some wins.”

Team owner Antonin Charouz added: “The team and I are delighted to be able to work again with Enzo for this coming season.

"Last year, he proved that he deserved the chance to step up from Formula 3 to Formula 2, despite the bad luck that hit him at Jeddah.

“Now that he’s back in shape I'm sure this will only motivate him further to show what he’s capable of.

“Starting the season in an environment with which he is already familiar is certainly an advantage for both the team and the driver, and we will try in every way to take advantage of this condition to find the speed and be in the top 10 right away.”

Only one seat at Trident remains to be filled to complete the 2022 F2 grid, with the season set to begin in Bahrain from 18-20 March.