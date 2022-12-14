Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Iwasa remains with DAMS for second F2 season
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi News

Drugovich 'surprised by dominance' in F2 title campaign

Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich says he was “surprised” by his dominance on his way to the title, finishing the season 101 points clear of his closest competitor.

Megan White
By:
The MP Motorsport driver scored 265 points in 2022, taking five wins and 11 podiums on his way to the title.

Theo Pourchaire was second on 164 points, with third-placed Liam Lawson on 149.

Speaking at the FIA Prize Giving in Bologna, Drugovich said it had been an “amazing season” which had “opened a lot of doors.”

Days after winning the title in Monza, Drugovich was announced as Aston Martin Formula 1 Team’s reserve driver for 2023 and the first member of its Driver Development Programme.

Drugovich said: “It’s been an amazing season, it’s hard to describe with words. I think we managed to put it all together.

“The main goal for me was just to win it, but also to do that I wanted to be really consistent and I managed to do that so I’m really happy with the results.

“It’s opened a lot of doors for me in the future.”

Felipe Drugovich, MP Motorsport

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Asked whether he was surprised by the level of dominance with which he won the title, Drugovich added: “Yeah, I think I was.

“At the beginning of the season, I was quite good, then in the mid-season we had a little bit of a fall and we lost a bit of points compared to our competitors.

“Then we managed to gain a lot more back at the end so I’m really happy with that and yeah, I was quite surprised with the performance.”

Drugovich helped MP to score their first F2 titles, with the Dutch outfit also securing the teams’ championship with the help of team-mate Clement Novalak.

The Brazilian had driven for the team in his rookie F2 season in 2020, finishing ninth, before moving to UNI-Virtuosi for 2021.

But after a disappointing year, where he finished eighth, Drugovich returned to MP for 2022 and helped them to their biggest achievement to date.

He said: “I think after my second year in F2 I wasn’t really supposed to do a third year, and I got a call from the team late-December or something like that, which is normally when everything is done.

Read Also:

“They asked me if I wanted to join and I really thought about it because MP hasn’t won anything before this year, so I was like ‘okay, maybe we have to see.’

“But at the end I said yes because they helped me a lot also in every way, also financially which was the main issue, and I managed to get the job done.

“So I think it was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

