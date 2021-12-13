Doohan and Sato join Virtuosi Racing for 2022 F2 season

Doohan will join the team after finishing second to Dennis Hauger in the 2021 FIA F3 Championship, taking four wins and seven podiums. The son of motorcycle racing legend Mick also led Trident to its first F3 teams’ title.

It will be the Australian’s first full year in F2, having taken part in the final two rounds of the 2021 season in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi for MP Motorsport.

He finished fifth in the second Jeddah sprint, and impressively qualified second for the Abu Dhabi feature race before crashing out while battling with 2022 Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Guanyu Zhou.

Sato joins the team from Trident, where he spent the past two years in F2, scoring two points across the campaigns.

The Japanese driver won the 2019 Euroformula Open title, scoring nine wins, 11 podiums and six pole positions from the nine rounds.

He also arrives with F1 experience, having driven for AlphaTauri in the 2020 Abu Dhabi young driver test.

Doohan said of his signing: "I'm very pleased and excited to join forces with Virtuosi Racing for our 2022 FIA Formula 2 campaign.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the team's success and getting to work with the team in post-season testing this coming week."

Doohan has built experience in F2 with MP Motorsport Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sato added: “It’s a real privilege to join a team that is fighting for the championship.

“I have to say a big thank you to everyone involved in making this happen, and to the team for trusting me. I’m really looking forward to the upcoming season.”

Virtuosi finished second in the F2 teams’ championship this year, scoring 288 points to finish behind Prema Racing.

The Norfolk-based team joined the series under its own banner in 2019, taking over the entry of the Russian Time’s entry it had run since the 2014 GP2 season. It won the teams' title in 2017 and has finished second for the past three campaigns.

Zhou was a title contender for the team this year, ultimately finishing third behind champion Oscar Piastri and Prema team-mate Robert Shwartzman.

In a statement, the Virtuosi Racing team said: “We are very pleased to announce Jack Doohan and Marino Sato for the 2022 FIA Formula 2 season.

“Marino joins the team with a solid foundation of Formula 2 experience and Jack arrives as no stranger to success being the current FIA F3 vice-champion.

“We are excited to get started in post-season tests later this week and are looking forward to the season ahead together.”