Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F2 Abu Dhabi: Champion Piastri signs off with feature race victory
FIA F2 News

Doohan and Sato join Virtuosi Racing for 2022 F2 season

By:

Virtuosi Racing has announced Jack Doohan and Marino Sato will drive for the team in the 2022 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Doohan and Sato join Virtuosi Racing for 2022 F2 season

Doohan will join the team after finishing second to Dennis Hauger in the 2021 FIA F3 Championship, taking four wins and seven podiums. The son of motorcycle racing legend Mick also led Trident to its first F3 teams’ title.

It will be the Australian’s first full year in F2, having taken part in the final two rounds of the 2021 season in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi for MP Motorsport.

He finished fifth in the second Jeddah sprint, and impressively qualified second for the Abu Dhabi feature race before crashing out while battling with 2022 Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Guanyu Zhou.

Sato joins the team from Trident, where he spent the past two years in F2, scoring two points across the campaigns.

The Japanese driver won the 2019 Euroformula Open title, scoring nine wins, 11 podiums and six pole positions from the nine rounds.

He also arrives with F1 experience, having driven for AlphaTauri in the 2020 Abu Dhabi young driver test.

Doohan said of his signing: "I'm very pleased and excited to join forces with Virtuosi Racing for our 2022 FIA Formula 2 campaign.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the team's success and getting to work with the team in post-season testing this coming week."

Doohan has built experience in F2 with MP Motorsport

Doohan has built experience in F2 with MP Motorsport

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sato added: “It’s a real privilege to join a team that is fighting for the championship.

“I have to say a big thank you to everyone involved in making this happen, and to the team for trusting me. I’m really looking forward to the upcoming season.”

Virtuosi finished second in the F2 teams’ championship this year, scoring 288 points to finish behind Prema Racing.

The Norfolk-based team joined the series under its own banner in 2019, taking over the entry of the Russian Time’s entry it had run since the 2014 GP2 season. It won the teams' title in 2017 and has finished second for the past three campaigns.

Zhou was a title contender for the team this year, ultimately finishing third behind champion Oscar Piastri and Prema team-mate Robert Shwartzman.

In a statement, the Virtuosi Racing team said: “We are very pleased to announce Jack Doohan and Marino Sato for the 2022 FIA Formula 2 season.

“Marino joins the team with a solid foundation of Formula 2 experience and Jack arrives as no stranger to success being the current FIA F3 vice-champion.

“We are excited to get started in post-season tests later this week and are looking forward to the season ahead together.”

shares
comments

Related video

F2 Abu Dhabi: Champion Piastri signs off with feature race victory
Previous article

F2 Abu Dhabi: Champion Piastri signs off with feature race victory
Load comments
More
Megan White
Shwartzman to drive for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi post-season F1 test Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Shwartzman to drive for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi post-season F1 test

Verschoor replaces injured Fittipaldi in F2 Abu Dhabi finale Abu Dhabi
FIA F2

Verschoor replaces injured Fittipaldi in F2 Abu Dhabi finale

How W Series' standout star took the challenge to its champion Plus
W Series

How W Series' standout star took the challenge to its champion

More
Jack Doohan
Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race after battle with Martins Spa-Francorchamps
FIA F3

Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race after battle with Martins

Spa F3: Doohan holds off Schumacher to win finishing behind safety car Spa-Francorchamps
FIA F3

Spa F3: Doohan holds off Schumacher to win finishing behind safety car

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Spielberg Plus
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Latest news

Doohan and Sato join Virtuosi Racing for 2022 F2 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

Doohan and Sato join Virtuosi Racing for 2022 F2 season

F2 Abu Dhabi: Champion Piastri signs off with feature race victory
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Champion Piastri signs off with feature race victory

Enzo Fittipaldi returns home from hospital after F2 crash in Saudi Arabia
FIA F2 FIA F2

Enzo Fittipaldi returns home from hospital after F2 crash in Saudi Arabia

F2 Abu Dhabi: Zhou victorious as champion Piastri retires after eventful sprint
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Zhou victorious as champion Piastri retires after eventful sprint

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1? Plus

What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Plus

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Plus

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Plus

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place in F1

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.