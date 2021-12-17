Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi December testing News

Drugovich puts MP Motorsport on top in day 2 of F2 post-season test

By:

Felipe Drugovich ended top of the times on the second day of the Formula 2 post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Drugovich puts MP Motorsport on top in day 2 of F2 post-season test

The Brazilian, making a return to MP Motorsport, emerged fastest in the three hour morning session, posting a 1m35.614s that proved the quickest time from the day's two, three hour sessions.

Drugovich’s time was 0.179s slower than the benchmark set by Prema Racing’s Jehan Daruvala, who topped the times on Thursday, the first of three days of running at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The effort was the only lap underneath the 1m36s barrier as Virtuosi Racing’s Jack Doohan came the closest to challenging Drugovich with a 1m36.079 personal best.

It was a continuation of Doohan’s strong start to life in F2 having secured a front row start for the feature race at the circuit last weekend. The Australian was also third fastest in testing yesterday.

Williams Formula 1 junior and new Carlin signing Logan Sargeant emerged third quickest on the day, clocking his best time of 1m36.155s to top the afternoon session.

Thursday’s pacesetter Daruvala was fourth fastest overall having logged times good enough for the third and second in the two respective sessions. The Indian was 0.465s shy of Drugovich’s pace.

ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire was fifth courtesy of a time set on fresh medium tyres towards the end of the morning session.

Liam Lawson (Carlin), Juri Vips (Hitech Grand Prix), Marcus Armstrong (Hitech Grand Prix) filled positions sixth through to eighth, while newly crowned FIA F3 champion Dennis Hauger was ninth overall in his second outing for Prema.

The top 10 was rounded out by Jake Hughes, driving fro the new Van Amersfoort Racing team that has taken over from HWA Racelab.

Juan Manuel Correa continued to show glimpses of strong pace on his F2 return to end the day 13th overall behind Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung and DAMS’ Roy Nissany.

Both sessions were interrupted by red flag periods with Frederik Vesti (ART Grand Prix), Correa (Charouz Racing System), Guilherme Samaia (Charouz Racing System), Sargeant, Ayumu Iwasa (DAMS), Hughes and Teppei Natori (Trident) causing stoppages during the day.

The post-season test concludes on Saturday after a further six hours of running.

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
