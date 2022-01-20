Tickets Subscribe
Ex-Ferrari junior Marcus Armstrong joins Hitech for 2022 F2 season
FIA F2 / Bahrain News

Cordeel completes Van Amersfoort line-up in F2 for 2022

By:

Amaury Cordeel will make his Formula 2 debut in 2022 as he completes the Van Amersfoort Racing line-up alongside Jake Hughes.

Cordeel completes Van Amersfoort line-up in F2 for 2022

The Belgian driver will graduate from FIA F3 after just one season in the series, a difficult campaign with Campos Racing which yielded a best result of 11th place in race two at the Red Bull Ring, having made his F2 test debut in December at the Yas Marina Circuit.

It continues the 19-year-old's rapid rise up the single-seater ranks having competed in Formula Regional Eurocup, Toyota Racing Series and Asia F3 in 2020.

Cordeel is bracing for a tough rookie year in F2 as Van Amersfoort Racing also makes the move into F2 for 2022 having taken up the team entry previously held by HWA Racelab.

Team-mate Hughes will also be making his full F2 debut, but the 27-year-old Briton has made 10 race starts with HWA over the past two seasons.

"I am extremely excited to make this step up to F2," said Cordeel.

"I got to know the car during the post-season test at Abu Dhabi and it is an impressive drive. The power increase in comparison to F3 is obviously very noticeable, but I felt comfortable behind the wheel.

"I am very well aware that the season ahead will be a challenging one and I will face a steep learning curve.

"However, having Van Amersfoort Racing as my team to rely on gives me great confidence. I am thankful for the trust they've put in me and I look very much forward to being part of their FIA F2 debut.

Cordeel steps up to F2 after a single season in F3 which was spent mired in the midfield

Cordeel steps up to F2 after a single season in F3 which was spent mired in the midfield

Photo by: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

"The level of dedication and professionalism shown during the test at Yas Marina was impressive, the least said.

"I will put my learnings from F3 to best use and together with the support of VAR, will build up from there onwards.

"I have been using the off-season to get in optimum shape, both physically and mentally, not to mention the endless hours I've spent in the simulator. I feel ready."

Van Amersfoort Racing's CEO Rob Niessink added: "After the test at Abu Dhabi, we knew we wanted Amaury in the car. He is very committed to performing and forms a good match with the team.

"He proved to be an intelligent driver and learns quickly, something we highly value in a driver.

"Our crew is excited and set up to support him in every way possible, assisting him to reach his full potential.

"As this is both his and our first time in the FIA F2 championship, we know it won't be a walk in the park, but as a team, we are extremely dedicated to performing and leaving a mark starting with the very first outing at Bahrain and onwards."

Cordeel's confirmation at Van Amersfoort Racing leaves only a handful of spots left to fill on the 2022 F2 grid, with the second race seats at ART, Campos, Trident and Charouz left to be allocated.

Former Ferrari Driver Academy member Marcus Armstrong was announced as Juri Vips' team-mate at Hitech yesterday.

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Plus

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Plus

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place in F1

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
