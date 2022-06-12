Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Baku News

Cordeel benched for Silverstone F2 round after reaching 12 penalty points

Van Amersfoort Racing's Amaury Cordeel has been suspended for the Silverstone Formula 2 round after accumulating 12 penalty points on his racing licence.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Cordeel benched for Silverstone F2 round after reaching 12 penalty points

Cordeel, a newcomer to Formula 2 having stepped up to VAR's rookie team despite a less-than-stellar Formula 3 career, swerved across into the path of Campos' Olli Caldwell at Turn 4 in Sunday's feature race, putting both cars out on the spot.

As a result, Cordeel was handed a three-place grid penalty for his next F2 round having been deemed to be at fault, but the addition of an extra penalty point on his licence means he will field a one-round ban.

The official FIA stewards' report read: "Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that Car 14 (Caldwell) was behind Car 25 between Turns 3 and 4.

"Car 14 chose an outside line and was alongside Car 25 on the straight approaching Turn 4. Car 25 was focussed on the cars ahead and did not see Car 14 on his left.

"Car 25 moved across to the left making contact with Car 14 and forcing them both in to the wall. Both cars retired. Car 25 was deemed to be wholly at fault for causing the collision."

Cordeel becomes the first driver to reach the full 12 points on his F2 licence since Mahaveer Raghunathan in 2019, who was banned for the round at the Red Bull Ring having been involved in a number of incidents throughout his infamous stint with MP Motorsport.

The Dutch squad then replaced Raghunathan with Pato O'Ward, during the Mexican's short stint in the Red Bull junior programme before moving into IndyCar.

Four of Cordeel's penalty points came in qualifying at Jeddah after failing to respect the flags, and his weekend lasted just one lap after crash damage in the sprint race precluded him from driving in the full feature race.

Both Cordeel and Caldwell remain scoreless after the first 12 races of the 2022 F2 championship season, along with Cem Bolukbasi, who was also called up to the stewards after an altercation broke out between the Turkish driver's father and Roy Nissany.

Nissany's trainer then became involved in the altercation, which has resulted in a €5000 fine for Bolukbasi and the removal of his father's credentials for the next round at Silverstone.

