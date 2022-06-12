Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F2 Baku: Hauger takes first feature win after crash for Vips Next / Cordeel benched for Silverstone F2 round after reaching 12 penalty points
FIA F2 / Baku News

Bolukbasi fined after paddock altercation between his father and Nissany's trainer

Charouz Racing System's Cem Bolukbasi has been fined €5000 after his father and Roy Nissany’s trainer were involved in an altercation in the FIA Formula 2 paddock.

Megan White
By:
Bolukbasi fined after paddock altercation between his father and Nissany's trainer

In Sunday’s feature race, Bolukbasi and Nissany’s races were both ended after the DAMS driver locked up into Turn 2, putting both drivers into the barriers.

Nissany said over the radio that Bolukbasi was an “idiot” after the collision, despite the FIA ruling he had been “wholly at fault” for the collision. It handed the Israeli a three-place grid penalty for the next race, as well as one penalty point on his license.

The FIA said that after the incident, Yavuz Bolukbasi and Cem’s manager, Temucin Unalp went to the DAMS tent.

Bolukbasi’s father admitted that he lost his temper when he thought that Nissany made a derogatory comment about his son, and thus had a “heated verbal exchange” with the Williams Formula 1 test driver.

Nissany’s trainer, Francesco Martinez, then became involved, and there was “some pushing and physical contact between the father and the trainer.”

It was added that “no punches were exchanged and the unwanted guests were removed from the area.”

Yavuz Bolukbasi has had his credentials withdrawn for the next round in Silverstone, and his son is liable to pay the fine within 48 hours.

The FIA statement said: “At no time will physical violence, nor the threat of such be tolerated. In keeping with ISC Art 9.15.1 Competitors are responsible for all acts of persons to whom they have given access to the Reserved Areas.

Bolukbasi's father will not be able to attend the Silverstone round, and the driver himself will have to pay the fine

Bolukbasi's father will not be able to attend the Silverstone round, and the driver himself will have to pay the fine

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“The threat of violence and the actual minor scuffle that took place as initiated by Mr Bolukbasi are determined to be a breach of ISC 12.2.1(c). Accordingly the Driver is fined and the individual initiating the offence is sanctioned.”

Following the publication of the story, Yavuz Bolukbasi has since issued a statement to Autosport.  

"I see a benefit in correcting the FIA statement," read the statement from Yavuz Bolukbasi. "We are in the neighbour tents with Roy Nissany's team Dams. After the accident, I went to their tent to discuss the word he used for Cem, and Nissany swore heavily at me. After that there was a verbal argument between us.

"Temuçin Ünalp (Cem's manager) came up to calm me down and we went back to our garage.

"Roy Nissany's father came to our garage after hearing about the incident and apologised to us. And then he came with Roy Nissany, and they apologised to us, and we sort the situation out, everything was fine.

"The FIA, fined me according to the rules. I'm also banned from the paddock for one race.

"This punishment was not given to Cem. In this way, I wanted to give the right information from the first person."

It was Bolukbasi’s second DNF of the weekend, after his sprint race was ended when Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung put Calan Williams into the wall before Bolukbasi and Virtuosi’s Marino Sato made contact with the side of his stricken Trident car.

A Charouz Racing System representative told Autosport: "From the team side it is quite difficult as we were still on the pit wall at the time so we did not see what happened.

"That said, obviously the team does not condone the actions of Cem's father and the FIA have taken the proper corrective steps which the team fully supports."

shares
comments
F2 Baku: Hauger takes first feature win after crash for Vips
Previous article

F2 Baku: Hauger takes first feature win after crash for Vips
Next article

Cordeel benched for Silverstone F2 round after reaching 12 penalty points

Cordeel benched for Silverstone F2 round after reaching 12 penalty points
Megan White More
Megan White
F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first series win in Silverstone feature race Silverstone
FIA F2

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first series win in Silverstone feature race

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan, Bearman for feature race win Silverstone
FIA F3

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan, Bearman for feature race win

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus
FIA F2

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

Latest news

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first series win in Silverstone feature race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first series win in Silverstone feature race

F2 Britain: Doohan takes maiden win in wet sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Britain: Doohan takes maiden win in wet sprint race

F2 Britain: Sargeant beats Vesti at Silverstone for maiden series pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Britain: Sargeant beats Vesti at Silverstone for maiden series pole

Horner: Red Bull made "very strong statement" by sacking Vips
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull made "very strong statement" by sacking Vips

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Autosport picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Plus

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream Plus

The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream

Faced with no options for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dreams looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him an F1 junior berth and a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Autosport how his transformative season has affected both his personality and his future

FIA F2
Jan 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.