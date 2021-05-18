Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F2 racer Verschoor secures budget to stay with MP for Monaco Next / Ticktum: This is my “last shot” at reaching Formula 1
FIA F2 / Monaco News

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA

By:

Williams Formula 1 reserve driver Jack Aitken will return to the FIA Formula 2 grid for the next two rounds having been called up to replace Matteo Nannini at HWA Racelab.

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA

At this stage Aitken is only set to join the team for this weekend's visit to Monaco and the following round at Baku, Azerbaijan, while Nannini, who was running dual F2 and Formula 3 programmes with HWA, has elected to focus on F3 for the remainder of the season.

The decision comes days after Nannini scored a podium finish at the F3 season opener at Barcelona. The 17-year-old, nephew of ex-Formula 1 driver Alessandro Nannini, also claimed two impressive top 10 finishes on his F2 debut with the team at Bahrain in March.

Autosport understands HWA was keen for an experienced head to fill the seat given the challenges of Monaco and Baku on the horizon. Several drivers were considered for the role but Aitken has emerged as the successful candidate to join Alessio Deledda in HWA's F2 roster.

Matteo Nannini, HWA Racelab

Matteo Nannini, HWA Racelab

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Aitken, who made his F1 debut with Williams at last year's Sakhir Grand Prix, brings a wealth of experience having contested three seasons in F2, scoring four race wins and racking up a further seven podium finishes.

The 25-year-old Anglo-Korean made his F2 debut with ART Grand Prix in 2018, before enjoying two seasons with Campos Racing, his best championship finish being fifth in 2019.

This season Aitken has made the switch to GT racing, driving an Emil Frey Racing Lamborghini in GT World Challenge Europe.

"I was surprised but also very honoured that HWA asked me to support the team in Monaco and Baku," said Aitken.

"They are two of my favourite circuits and it is going to be a real pleasure! I know HWA from races in the past, in which we have competed against each other.

Read Also:

"I have always been aware of their high standard. I am looking forward to returning to Formula 2 and working with HWA, in order to get the absolute maximum out of the two weekends."

Team principal Thomas Strick added: "We are delighted to have acquired such a talented driver as Jack. With his wealth of experience in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, he is sure to be a great help to us.

"In the case of Matteo, we will be focussing on the FIA Formula 3 Championship for the rest of the season. He has already shown his potential in that series at the start of the season.

"We now want to develop that potential and offer Matteo the best possible support on the rest of his career path.

"It is now important for him to continuously develop with regular successes. We feel this is the right step to sustainably develop and support him in the current phase of his promising career."

Aitken will kick off his programme with HWA on Thursday when practice commences for the second round of the F2 season in Monaco.

shares
comments

Related video

F2 racer Verschoor secures budget to stay with MP for Monaco

Previous article

F2 racer Verschoor secures budget to stay with MP for Monaco

Next article

Ticktum: This is my “last shot” at reaching Formula 1

Ticktum: This is my “last shot” at reaching Formula 1
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3 , FIA F2
Event Monaco
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

19h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

4h
4
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

1h
5
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

4h
Latest news
Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

May 25, 2021
Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”
F2

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”

May 23, 2021
Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2
F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

May 22, 2021
Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner
F2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner

May 22, 2021
Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory
F2

Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory

May 22, 2021
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID Rally Italy
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach Monaco
FIA F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus
BTCC

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance Plus

How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021

FIA F2
Jan 9, 2021
The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make Plus

The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make

The Ferrari Driver Academy earned a podium sweep in the first Formula 2 race of the new decade in Austria last weekend. The battle between 'the FDA five' is set to be one of the major subplots of the season, but who has the best F1 prospects for 2021?

FIA F2
Jul 8, 2020
The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong Plus

The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong

Dropped by his team in Japan and by Red Bull, Dan Ticktum's single-seater career seemed to be over last summer. But now he's on the Formula 2 grid with the reigning champion team, and he's a new protege of Williams. How did that happen?

FIA F2
Mar 20, 2020
The controversial weekend that ended an American's dream in Europe Plus

The controversial weekend that ended an American's dream in Europe

OPINION: In the latest in our series of features looking back the recently concluded 2010s, we recall one of the many sagas of the 2018 Formula 2 season, which featured unusual fines and an unsavoury clash between team-mates

FIA F2
Jan 3, 2020

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Latest news

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
FIA F2 FIA F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”
FIA F2 FIA F2

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2
FIA F2 FIA F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner
FIA F2 FIA F2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.