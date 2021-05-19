Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Monaco News

Ticktum: This is my “last shot” at reaching Formula 1

By:

Williams development driver Dan Ticktum has labelled this season as his “last shot” to reach Formula 1 ahead of this weekend’s Formula 2 round at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ticktum: This is my "last shot" at reaching Formula 1

The former Red Bull junior is contesting his second campaign in the F1 feeder series, having switched to Carlin after claiming a win and three podiums for DAMS on his way to 11th in the standings in 2020.

A two-time Macau Grand Prix winner, Ticktum - although only 21 years old - says he is nervous facing a crucial point in his climb up the single seater ladder, describing this year as his “last chance” to get to F1.

Sitting fifth in the championship, Ticktum has started the season strongly scoring a second in the season opening feature race at Bahrain in March, to add to an eighth and a DNF in the two sprint races.

The Briton feels he has been close to making the leap to F1 in the past and still has a link to motor racing’s top tier through Williams, where he has held a development driver role since last year.

“For me this year this is sort of my last shot at Formula 1, so it’s tough,” said Ticktum, when asked by Autosport how important it is to perform consistently this year in F2.

“If all the variables I can control and I control them well and the car is good, I have no doubt I’m good enough for F1, I know I am, but unfortunately there’s just quite a lot of things that can get in the way in this sport.

“I have to say I’m very rarely get nervous about a season, but I have to say this year, and a lot of drivers will think the same, if you have bad luck and a number of races it normally evens out over a season.

Dan Ticktum, Carlin

Dan Ticktum, Carlin

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“But if you only have eight weekends and if you have two or three not so great weekends for whatever reason, like mechanical failures or you get hit off, you are really struggling.

“There are plenty of other options outside of F1 but when you are a little boy growing up and coming up the ladder, F1 is the goal and I have been so close for a few years as people know with Red Bull and all the situations I have been in, it just hasn’t quite worked out yet.

“It is my last chance but I will do my best this year and hopefully the remaining seven rounds are strong. Bahrain was strong and the car was very good so hopefully everything will go well.”

Looking ahead to this weekend Ticktum says there is a lot resting on the practice and qualifying sessions on Thursday given how difficult it is to overtake at Monaco.

“It’s a cliche but this weekend is all-out qualifying I’m afraid,” he added.

“There is a lot resting on tomorrow [Thursday], obviously we get running in practice but it is about dialling yourself in very early as a driver and get used to being close to the walls.

“If the car is good and I’m good I should be alright. In terms of the race format if you are up at the front you have just got to keep your nose clean.

“Obviously there are no pit stops or scheduled pit stops in the sprint races, so I think it is going to be everyone following each other I think. Hopefully everyone is following me.”

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Monaco
Drivers Dan Ticktum
Author Tom Howard

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance Plus

How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021

FIA F2
Jan 9, 2021
The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make Plus

The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make

The Ferrari Driver Academy earned a podium sweep in the first Formula 2 race of the new decade in Austria last weekend. The battle between 'the FDA five' is set to be one of the major subplots of the season, but who has the best F1 prospects for 2021?

FIA F2
Jul 8, 2020
The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong Plus

The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong

Dropped by his team in Japan and by Red Bull, Dan Ticktum's single-seater career seemed to be over last summer. But now he's on the Formula 2 grid with the reigning champion team, and he's a new protege of Williams. How did that happen?

FIA F2
Mar 20, 2020
The controversial weekend that ended an American's dream in Europe Plus

The controversial weekend that ended an American's dream in Europe

OPINION: In the latest in our series of features looking back the recently concluded 2010s, we recall one of the many sagas of the 2018 Formula 2 season, which featured unusual fines and an unsavoury clash between team-mates

FIA F2
Jan 3, 2020

