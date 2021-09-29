Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022
Formula E Special feature

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute

By:

When injury ruled Nick Heidfeld out of the 2015 Punta del Este E-Prix in Uruguay, one week before Christmas, Mahindra boss Dilbagh Gill sought to replace him with a promising up-and-comer who had won a title that year. That gave him with four primary candidates, and an improbable introduction to the team's new 2021-22 signing

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute

The roll call of junior single-seater champions was in rude health come the winter of 2015. Stoffel Vandoorne waltzed to an emphatic GP2 Series title, Esteban Ocon was top of the GP3 tree, Felix Rosenqvist added Macau Grand Prix success to his European Formula 3 crown and Oliver Rowland snared the Formula Renault 3.5 spoils.

All four were on Mahindra Racing boss Dilbagh Gill’s shortlist when he wanted a headline-grabbing cameo to replace his injured Formula E driver Nick Heidfeld in Punta del Este in December. The German was recovering form minor ligament surgery in his left wrist, the consequence of the steering wheel snapping out of his hand in the Putrajaya E-Prix.

“It was quite interesting because we knew there would be at least one race to give to a driver while Nick recovered,” recalls Gill. “I thought we should go and reward a champion.”

Vandoorne’s electric debut would have to wait until 2018-19 with HWA, as he was busy collecting his third RACB Belgian Driver of the Year Award. Meanwhile Rosenqvist - who Gill later signed for the 2016-17 season to partner Heidfeld - slipped down the order when his response to the phone call, says Gill, was ‘What is Formula E?’.

As for Ocon, Gill continues: “I did speak to Fred Vasseur [his ART Grand Prix co-founding boss], I remember, to get in touch. He was interested but wasn’t available.”

That left Rowland, who offered Gill a pleasing “emotional connect” in that the Brit was a driver coach for current Formula 2 race-winner Jehan Daruvala.

Rowland got the nod when Vandoorne and Ocon were unavailable

Rowland got the nod when Vandoorne and Ocon were unavailable

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Gill adds: “I said, ‘OK, Oliver, you’re doing nothing all Christmas. Come over to Punta’ and he jumped in the car. This was the middle of December. All the championships were over, it was good to move for someone who had a won a championship for a one-off drive.”

Rowland hot-footed it over to the Mahindra simulator and turned up in Uruguay, qualified 16th before climbing three places at the flag. Team-mate Bruno Senna meanwhile retired with damage.

Rowland would gain a Formula E TV pundit gig off the back of his one-off outing before turning his hand to GP2 for MP Motorsport in 2016. He finished ninth that year, improving to third in 2017 with DAMS as the closest challenger to champion Charles Leclerc for much of the year.

He and Gill kept in touch, exchanging pleasantries over text, before Rowland made his eventual full-time Formula E switch in 2018-19 with Nissan e.dams. That ongoing healthy rapport has paved the way for a move to Mahindra, fully reuniting with Gill for the 2022 campaign, in place of London E-Prix winner Alex Lynn.

But perhaps in their no-love-lost rivalry, Ocon might just have pipped Pierre Gasly to a first Formula E substitute appearance prior to the AlphaTauri winner turning up at New York in 2017 to fill in for a fixture-tied Sebastien Buemi.

Mahindra driver Alexander Sims leads Nissan e.dams' Oliver Rowland in Berlin. The two will be team-mates next year

Mahindra driver Alexander Sims leads Nissan e.dams' Oliver Rowland in Berlin. The two will be team-mates next year

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022

Previous article

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi

1 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races

3 h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

2 h
4
Formula 1

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling

23 h
5
Formula 1

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

2 h
Latest news
What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute
FE

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute

5m
Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022
F2

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022

Sep 26, 2021
What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career
FE

What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career

Sep 25, 2021
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus
FE

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Sep 21, 2021
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21 Plus
FE

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

Sep 19, 2021
Latest videos
Formula E: ROKiT Venturi Racing announces new driver line-up 10:39
Formula E
Sep 15, 2021

Formula E: ROKiT Venturi Racing announces new driver line-up

What Formula E Technology Will Actually Make It To Road Cars? 06:41
Formula E
Aug 12, 2021

What Formula E Technology Will Actually Make It To Road Cars?

Jaguar Racing | Mitch Evans not going anywhere 00:41
Formula E
Aug 4, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Mitch Evans not going anywhere

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff 14:03
Formula E
Jul 20, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights 00:59
Formula E
May 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights

More
Matt Kew
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21 Plus
Formula E

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

How Mercedes and De Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way Berlin E-Prix II Plus
Formula E

How Mercedes and De Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way

Oliver Rowland More
Oliver Rowland
Mahindra: Rowland's form against Buemi key to FE driver choice
Formula E

Mahindra: Rowland's form against Buemi key to FE driver choice

Rowland to replace Lynn at Mahindra for 2022 Formula E season
Formula E

Rowland to replace Lynn at Mahindra for 2022 Formula E season

Rowland "completely different person" after three Formula E seasons with Buemi
Formula E

Rowland "completely different person" after three Formula E seasons with Buemi

Mahindra Racing More
Mahindra Racing
Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level
Video Inside
Formula E

Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level

Lynn: Missing Formula E win had "tortured me for many years" London E-Prix II
Formula E

Lynn: Missing Formula E win had "tortured me for many years"

Mahindra says winning Formula E potential masked by errors Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Mahindra says winning Formula E potential masked by errors

Trending Today

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi

Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's Russian F1 GP black/white flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's Russian F1 GP black/white flag

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability

Detroit GP aims to move IndyCar and IMSA race downtown for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit GP aims to move IndyCar and IMSA race downtown for 2023

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

The Wolffs have carved their own paths in motorsport, leading their respective teams to success in Formula 1 and Formula E. But the two came together last month as their drivers finished first and second in the FE drivers' championship - a feat they are hugely proud of. In a rare joint interview, they reflect on a remarkable season

Formula E
Sep 21, 2021
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21 Plus

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was one without a narrative for much of the season, with no single car or driver able to break away from the pack. That makes choosing a top 10 especially difficult, particularly as the qualifying format meant some worthy performers were unable to enjoy their day in the sun

Formula E
Sep 19, 2021
How Mercedes and De Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way Plus

How Mercedes and De Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way

When Nyck de Vries dominated the first race of what would be the most controversial and unpredictable Formula E season to date, it looked as though Mercedes was in for a cakewalk. But as the campaign wore on, the path to a title double became increasingly rocky. Neither driver or team would be assured of the crown until the closing stages of the very final race on a weekend of struggle in Berlin

Formula E
Sep 17, 2021
The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep its original missionary winning Plus

The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep its original missionary winning

OPINION: The departure of Audi from Formula E meant its long-time driver Lucas di Grassi would need to find a new berth to stay on the grid. His deal at Venturi Racing will ensure the championship's first-ever race winner will remain competitive into the final year of the current Gen2 ruleset - although it may not be a long-term fit

Formula E
Sep 15, 2021
The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure Plus

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Mercedes' planned withdrawal from Formula E at the end of the 2022 season will contribute to the big hole left by fellow automotive manufacturers Audi and BMW on their departures. Although the team may stick around under a different guise, the exit of the now-reigning teams' champion underlines FE's current issues...

Formula E
Aug 18, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021
How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms Plus

How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms

As Formula E lined up to complete its seventh season at Berlin's Tempelhof Airport, all eyes were on who would be its first official FIA world champion. Despite Nyck de Vries' title lead heading into the weekend looking all but secure, the Dutchman held on - and enjoyed a good dollop of fortune - to secure a championship double for Mercedes

Formula E
Aug 16, 2021
Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown Plus

Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown

It hasn't been properly reflected by the points table, but Antonio Felix da Costa has been nigh-on flawless in his Formula E title defence in 2021. Returning to the scene of his Berlin dominance in 2020, he has the chance to set the record straight and claim a remarkable against-the-odds second title

Formula E
Aug 12, 2021

Latest news

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute
Formula E Formula E

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022

What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career
Formula E Formula E

What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus
Formula E Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.