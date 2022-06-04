Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Jakarta E-Prix: Evans beats Vergne to win thriller in Indonesia Next / Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout
Formula E / Jakarta ePrix News

Vergne: Battery temperature mode helped Evans' Jakarta Formula E winning pass

Jakarta E-Prix runner-up Jean-Eric Vergne says a change in battery management tactics caused him to lose a position to Mitch Evans, who won Indonesia's inaugural Formula E event.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Vergne: Battery temperature mode helped Evans' Jakarta Formula E winning pass

Vergne, who claimed a record 15th Formula E pole to draw clear of Sebastien Buemi, had led the majority of the first half of the race and had largely been undisturbed at the front until Evans picked up his second attack mode activation on lap 25.

Evans used his extra 30kW of power to scythe away at the gap to Vergne, with the Jaguar driver bringing it down to half a second as his attack mode elapsed.

Stalking the DS Techeetah driver in the following three laps, Evans had an opportunity to dive past Vergne at Turn 7 on the 32nd lap - which proved to be terminal for the Frenchman's win chances.

Vergne says was unsure of the full ramifications of his drop behind Evans, explaining in the post-race press conference that he suspected a battery management issue was at play.

"In terms of energy it was fine. It's in terms of temperature that we probably were not too fine, that's the reason why I got overtaken but I need to get back in on this with the team [to see] what has happened," he said.

"I'm pretty sure we could have done it better, but we win together, we lose together, but yet today was the day where I felt that I could have won. But for some reason that I don't fully understand now, I could not do it."

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 1st position, on the podium

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

When asked by Autosport what specifically had led to him being overtaken by Evans, Vergne explained that he had been asked to employ a different mode - a move that he questioned in the race.

"I don't have all the cards, I think I know what has happened but I'd much rather keep it for myself at the moment.

"What I can tell you is that they asked me to go to a certain mode, and this mode was making me lift way, way earlier with less regen.

"And of course Mitch had a lot more speed and he got surprised, he thought I had a problem, so he went for it.

"I asked the team if it was the necessary thing to do or not, but I can't say for sure."

Evans explained the move from his perspective, stating he felt he'd been too cautious with his first attack mode and was looking to make ground with his second - in which he clawed back a second and a half to Vergne before it elapsed.

The New Zealander added that he struggled with his rear tyres towards the end, which brought Vergne and the chasing Edoardo Mortara back into play, but explained that the similar energy levels between them helped to mitigate any damage to his lead.

"I was maybe a little bit too cautious [on the first attack mode], just really thinking about the end into the race," Evans said.

"With the second attack, I was just hoping to catch JEV a bit quicker, but couldn't really manage it - it was quite hard to find the big benefit with the attack today just because of the rear tyre limitation.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 1st position, on the podium

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

"I was getting a really good rhythm after the attack, and I just sort of creeped up towards him, then one lap, I just got myself quite close.

"And I opted to go for the move at Turn 7. Clean racing. After that, I made a bit of room between us, I expected to continue that but then all of a sudden, with a few laps to go my rear tyres just plummeted.

"I think he recovered a bit. And then obviously, Edo was putting pressure on him, so they came towards me.

"Fortunately, the energy was quite similar between all of us, so that's been a massive advantage on the last lap."

Jakarta E-Prix: Evans beats Vergne to win thriller in Indonesia
Previous article

Jakarta E-Prix: Evans beats Vergne to win thriller in Indonesia
Next article

Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout

Formula E drivers praise inaugural Jakarta race, circuit layout
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Vandoorne in "two moods" over Marrakech FE recovery drive Marrakesh E-Prix
Formula E

Vandoorne in "two moods" over Marrakech FE recovery drive

Evans overcame "hairy" moments in Marrakech FE race to clinch podium Marrakesh E-Prix
Formula E

Evans overcame "hairy" moments in Marrakech FE race to clinch podium

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Plus
Formula 1

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

Latest news

Vandoorne in "two moods" over Marrakech FE recovery drive
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne in "two moods" over Marrakech FE recovery drive

Evans overcame "hairy" moments in Marrakech FE race to clinch podium
Formula E Formula E

Evans overcame "hairy" moments in Marrakech FE race to clinch podium

Da Costa: DS Techeetah team orders gave Marrakech FE winner Mortara "a breather"
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa: DS Techeetah team orders gave Marrakech FE winner Mortara "a breather"

Marrakech E-Prix: Mortara wins to take Formula E points lead
Formula E Formula E

Marrakech E-Prix: Mortara wins to take Formula E points lead

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Plus

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads Plus

Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner Plus

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Brit

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Plus

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Plus

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity Plus

Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity

Although now well into his 24th consecutive season in racing, Andre Lotterer has no intention of winding his career down. Here he talks to Autosport about his and Porsche's continued progress in Formula E, his love for racing in Japan, and recalls his sole Formula 1 outing - and considers what's next in his lengthy career

Formula E
Apr 27, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Plus

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
