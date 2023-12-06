Subscribe
Formula E
News

Formula E champion Dennis commits to multi-year deal with Andretti

Reigning Formula E champion Jake Dennis has re-signed with the Andretti Global team on a multi-year deal that will keep him in the all-electric championship beyond 2025.

Stefan Mackley
Author Stefan Mackley
Updated
Podium: Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport

The Briton, who clinched his maiden Formula E title on home soil back in July, was confirmed on Wednesday as having committed to Andretti with his previous contract set to expire at the end of 2024.

The 28-year-old took eleven podiums during the 2022/23 season, including wins in the season-opening Mexico City E-Prix and in Rome, en route to the title having spent three seasons with Andretti.

PLUS: How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

In his first year of Formula E and with the team, which was the BMW works entry in 2020/21, he finished third in the standings after taking two wins before securing another victory in London which helped him to sixth overall the following season.

“I began my Formula E journey with Andretti, and I'm excited to continue working with the team that has supported my career in this series," said Dennis.

“I’ve got immense respect for this team, and it will be an honour to continue as a driver for Andretti Global. The Gen3 era is an exciting time for us with the relationship with Porsche supplying the powertrain, which I won the title with last season.

“I'm super motivated for next year and feel certain that with the dedication, teamwork and investment I've seen over the past three years in the team that we'll be able to fight for more wins and success in the future.”

Jake Dennis, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / Motorsport Images

Jake Dennis, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Dennis most recently took part in FP1 for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in his role as Red Bull’s simulator driver, a position he has held since 2018 when he also conducted test sessions that year in Spain and Hungary at the wheel of the RB14.

With Andretti pushing for a place in F1 – its application having been approved by the FIA and now in the hands of FOM – remaining with the team in Formula E could potentially mean further F1 opportunities for Dennis in the coming years.

Read Also:

Michael Andretti, CEO and chairman of Andretti Global, said: “Jake has played a pivotal role in our Formula E team’s recent success.

"Securing Jake's commitment underlines our shared vision for consistently competing for victories and championships, and we are confident that this extension will further strengthen our position on the global stage.

"We look forward to breaking more records and achieving new milestones together in the seasons ahead.”

shares
comments
Previous article Formula E unveils new Berlin E-Prix circuit layout
Next article Bridgestone amongst tender winners for Formula E Gen4 car
Stefan Mackley
More
Stefan Mackley
Macau winner Browning remains with Hitech in F3 for 2024

Macau winner Browning remains with Hitech in F3 for 2024

FIA F3
Monza

Macau winner Browning remains with Hitech in F3 for 2024 Macau winner Browning remains with Hitech in F3 for 2024

TNT Sports signs multi-year broadcast deal with Formula E

TNT Sports signs multi-year broadcast deal with Formula E

Formula E

TNT Sports signs multi-year broadcast deal with Formula E TNT Sports signs multi-year broadcast deal with Formula E

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Latest news

Newgarden: IndyCar's hybrid delay makes sense to ensure fairness

Newgarden: IndyCar's hybrid delay makes sense to ensure fairness

INDY IndyCar

Newgarden: IndyCar's hybrid delay makes sense to ensure fairness Newgarden: IndyCar's hybrid delay makes sense to ensure fairness

Lamborghini “surprised” by pace of new prototype in IMSA group test

Lamborghini “surprised” by pace of new prototype in IMSA group test

IMSA IMSA
Daytona December testing

Lamborghini “surprised” by pace of new prototype in IMSA group test Lamborghini “surprised” by pace of new prototype in IMSA group test

IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500

IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500

INDY IndyCar

IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500 IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500

FIA drops investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff

FIA drops investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff

F1 Formula 1

FIA drops investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff FIA drops investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Rome ePrix II

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe