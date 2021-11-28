Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Da Costa: Formula E strong enough to rebound from manufacturer exodus
Formula E News

Rowland: Mahindra needs to arrive better prepared to FE weekends

By:

Oliver Rowland feels Mahindra needs to arrive at Formula E weekends better prepared than last season to consistently race near the front of the field in 2022.

Rowland: Mahindra needs to arrive better prepared to FE weekends

Both Alexander Sims and Alex Lynn finished on the podium in the third season of FE's Gen2 era this year, with the latter even ending Mahindra's two-year barren streak by winning the second leg of the London E-Prix.

However, the Indian manufacturer lacked consistently over the course of the campaign, scoring an average of only 8.8 points per race and rarely finishing inside the top 10 with both its cars.

This meant that it ended up ninth out of 12 teams in the championships, just behind Mercedes customer Venturi and the factory Porsche team.

But while Mahindra couldn't regularly trouble the leading runners in FE, it made incredible progress during double header weekends, transforming its pace overnight with the aid of staff located at its new Banbury facility.

This was most evident during the London E-Prix at the ExCel Centre where, after struggling for energy efficiency on Saturday, Lynn was able to convert a second-row start into victory in Race 2.

Rowland, who is joining Mahindra to replace IMSA-bound Lynn, believes the team must try to be competitive from the very beginning of each race weekend to give itself the best chance of building on its 2021 campaign.

Pre-race preparations will become even more important next year, with only four of the 12 venues hosting multiple races as opposed to seven out of eight in 2021.

"There were some very positive results for Mahindra last season," the Brit told Autosport.

"If you look at London with Lynn, Valencia with Lynn - although he didn't probably get the result he deserved - Rome with Sims, there were some very positive results for them. 

"What wasn't there last season was consistency, in terms of week-in, week-out.

"I think there's also responsibility from us as drivers to make sure we arrive on the circuit as prepared as we can be, but that's correlated with the simulator and many other things. 

"As we've shown, the car on its given day is easily competitive enough, it's just about creating consistency and that's what we really want to push for, to correlate the simulator to the track, so when we arrive we know exactly where we are.

"And I think that's really the key area they need to improve.

"I feel like last year on day one the team was last and on day two they had made a big step, so we just need to make sure on day one we are straightaway there and not messing about too much."

Oliver Rowland, Dilbagh Gill, Mahindra Racing CEO and Team Principal

Oliver Rowland, Dilbagh Gill, Mahindra Racing CEO and Team Principal

Photo by: Mahindra Racing

As part of FE's new two-year homologation cycles, all teams including Mahindra will carry over their existing powertrain hardware into the final season of the Gen2 rules cycle in 2022.

Software updates will still be allowed, leaving room for teams to optimise their existing package, but Rowland feels any performance gains will be minimal going into the new campaign.

Read Also:

"We've made a pretty big change on the software side, we'll see if it's a step," he said.

"With my experience from the past three years in Formula E, I came [to Mahindra] with some ideas that I wanted to implement and doing so hopefully we can find some more performance. 

"In Formula E, the gaps are so, so close. These things are designed to bring a hundredths of a second, so if we can gain half a tenth or a tenth, it's already a big step."

Rowland said his first priority is to gel with the new team after spending the last three seasons with Nissan e.dams, but is keen on adding to his maiden victory at Berlin in 2020.

"I think what's really important is that we grow and develop as a team this year and build a really solid foundation," he said when asked for his targets for the new season.

"But of course I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to win a race.

"I want to win a race and be consistently challenging at the front of the grid by the end of the season. So that's my goals and targets."

shares
comments

Related video

Da Costa: Formula E strong enough to rebound from manufacturer exodus
Previous article

Da Costa: Formula E strong enough to rebound from manufacturer exodus
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Richard Mille not ruling out running male driver in 2022 WEC
WEC

Richard Mille not ruling out running male driver in 2022 WEC

Dakar reveals details of 2022 Saudi Arabia route
Dakar

Dakar reveals details of 2022 Saudi Arabia route

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Norisring Plus
DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Oliver Rowland More
Oliver Rowland
Rowland: Revised Formula E format will still produce close racing
Formula E

Rowland: Revised Formula E format will still produce close racing

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute
Formula E

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute

Mahindra: Rowland's form against Buemi key to FE driver choice
Formula E

Mahindra: Rowland's form against Buemi key to FE driver choice

Mahindra Racing More
Mahindra Racing
Rowland to replace Lynn at Mahindra for 2022 Formula E season
Formula E

Rowland to replace Lynn at Mahindra for 2022 Formula E season

Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level
Video Inside
Formula E

Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level

Lynn: Missing Formula E win had "tortured me for many years" London E-Prix II
Formula E

Lynn: Missing Formula E win had "tortured me for many years"

Latest news

Rowland: Mahindra needs to arrive better prepared to FE weekends
Formula E Formula E

Rowland: Mahindra needs to arrive better prepared to FE weekends

Da Costa: Formula E strong enough to rebound from manufacturer exodus
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa: Formula E strong enough to rebound from manufacturer exodus

Rowland: Revised Formula E format will still produce close racing
Formula E Formula E

Rowland: Revised Formula E format will still produce close racing

How Formula E's polarising newcomer can prove himself Plus
Formula E Formula E

How Formula E's polarising newcomer can prove himself

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's polarising newcomer can prove himself Plus

How Formula E's polarising newcomer can prove himself

OPINION: Few figures in racing today divide opinion like Dan Ticktum. The Formula 2 race-winner now has the chance to wipe his professional slate clean with his move into Formula E, but it won't be easy at the squad which has brought up the rear for the past three years. Here are the three key criteria he must meet to make a lasting impression on the series

Formula E
Nov 27, 2021
How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E Plus

How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E

By virtue of its Formula 1 success, Mercedes was expected to rise to power in Formula E before long. That it won both the drivers' and manufacturers' championships this year, after only two seasons as a full works effort, belies a tricky path littered with potential pitfalls

Formula E
Nov 26, 2021
Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive Plus

Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive

OPINION: Circuit racing has traditionally favoured front- or rear-wheel-drive setups, eschewing the equal distribution of power. But for Formula E and other electric-powered series, our columnist believes it’s a perfect fit

Formula E
Oct 13, 2021
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

The Wolffs have carved their own paths in motorsport, leading their respective teams to success in Formula 1 and Formula E. But the two came together last month as their drivers finished first and second in the FE drivers' championship - a feat they are hugely proud of. In a rare joint interview, they reflect on a remarkable season

Formula E
Sep 21, 2021
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21 Plus

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was one without a narrative for much of the season, with no single car or driver able to break away from the pack. That makes choosing a top 10 especially difficult, particularly as the qualifying format meant some worthy performers were unable to enjoy their day in the sun

Formula E
Sep 19, 2021
How Mercedes and De Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way Plus

How Mercedes and De Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way

When Nyck de Vries dominated the first race of what would be the most controversial and unpredictable Formula E season to date, it looked as though Mercedes was in for a cakewalk. But as the campaign wore on, the path to a title double became increasingly rocky. Neither driver or team would be assured of the crown until the closing stages of the very final race on a weekend of struggle in Berlin

Formula E
Sep 17, 2021
The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep its original missionary winning Plus

The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep its original missionary winning

OPINION: The departure of Audi from Formula E meant its long-time driver Lucas di Grassi would need to find a new berth to stay on the grid. His deal at Venturi Racing will ensure the championship's first-ever race winner will remain competitive into the final year of the current Gen2 ruleset - although it may not be a long-term fit

Formula E
Sep 15, 2021
The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure Plus

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Mercedes' planned withdrawal from Formula E at the end of the 2022 season will contribute to the big hole left by fellow automotive manufacturers Audi and BMW on their departures. Although the team may stick around under a different guise, the exit of the now-reigning teams' champion underlines FE's current issues...

Formula E
Aug 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.