Shanghai E-Prix: Nato and Vergne share FP2 top spot, cause of software issue revealed
Norman Nato and Jean-Eric Vergne both headed the second practice session for the Shanghai E-Prix, as the full cause of yesterday’s widespread Formula E software issue was revealed.
The Frenchmen finished joint fastest in Saturday morning’s FP2 after both the Andretti and DS Penske drivers posted a 1m13.430s.
Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein took third only 0.013s adrift and ahead of the second DS Penske of Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries, as less than six tenths covered all 22 drivers.
After the opening 10 minutes Envision’s Sebastien Buemi topped the order with a 1m13.696s around the Shanghai International Circuit, which is hosting Formula E for the first time this weekend but on a shorter layout than the Formula 1 grand prix layout.
Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz dropped the best time down to a 1m13.552s which sat as the fastest heading past the halfway point of the 30-minute session, before Mahindra’s de Vries lowered the mark by 0.002s.
Heading into the final 10 minutes, Nato moved to the top with a 1m13.430s that was identically matched by Jean-Eric Vergne moments later and finished as the session best.
Current championship leader Nick Cassidy claimed ninth, as McLaren’s Sam Bird finished 21st on his return to racing this weekend after recovering from his broken hand.
There was no stoppage during the session, which was in stark contrast to Friday evening’s session which was halted by almost an hour due to a widespread software issue.
Marshals clear the car of Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
This was after both Porsches of Wehrlein and Antonio Felix da Costa, both ERT’s of Sergio Sette Camara and Dan Ticktum, as well as Mahindra's de Vries all came to halt on circuit inside five minutes of running.
All five cars had to be recovered back to the pits on the back of a flatbed truck, with the issue traced back to a new software update by battery supplier WAE that was applied ahead of the weekend.
After all cars underwent another update, reverting back to previous software, the session resumed without any further problems.
“An issue with the battery software was quickly identified and successfully addressed to allow for the session to resume,” said an FIA spokesperson.
Autosport understands that the software issue related to a safety setting where the threshold was set too low and which triggered in several cars, causing them to come to a halt on track.
Shanghai E-Prix FP2 result
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|N. Nato Andretti Formula E
|17
|21
|
1'13.430
|149.579
|2
|J. Vergne DS Penske
|25
|19
|
+0.000
1'13.430
|0.000
|149.579
|3
|P. Wehrlein Porsche Team
|94
|19
|
+0.013
1'13.443
|0.013
|149.552
|4
|S. Vandoorne DS Penske
|2
|19
|
+0.105
1'13.535
|0.092
|149.365
|5
|N. de Vries Mahindra Racing
|21
|17
|
+0.120
1'13.550
|0.015
|149.335
|6
|S. Fenestraz Nissan e.Dams
|23
|17
|
+0.122
1'13.552
|0.002
|149.331
|7
|A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team
|13
|20
|
+0.131
1'13.561
|0.009
|149.312
|8
|R. Frijns Envision Racing
|4
|19
|
+0.185
1'13.615
|0.054
|149.203
|9
|N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing
|37
|16
|
+0.204
1'13.634
|0.019
|149.164
|10
|M. Gunther Maserati Racing
|7
|16
|
+0.217
1'13.647
|0.013
|149.138
|11
|N. Müller Team Abt
|51
|19
|
+0.227
1'13.657
|0.010
|149.118
|12
|M. Evans Jaguar Racing
|9
|19
|
+0.251
1'13.681
|0.024
|149.069
|13
|J. Dennis Andretti Formula E
|1
|19
|
+0.256
1'13.686
|0.005
|149.059
|14
|S. Buemi Envision Racing
|16
|20
|
+0.266
1'13.696
|0.010
|149.039
|15
|L. di Grassi Team Abt
|11
|19
|
+0.316
1'13.746
|0.050
|148.938
|16
|O. Rowland Nissan e.Dams
|22
|17
|
+0.326
1'13.756
|0.010
|148.918
|17
|D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team
|33
|20
|
+0.391
1'13.821
|0.065
|148.786
|18
|S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team
|3
|19
|
+0.445
1'13.875
|0.054
|148.678
|19
|E. Mortara Mahindra Racing
|48
|19
|
+0.478
1'13.908
|0.033
|148.611
|20
|J. Daruvala Maserati Racing
|18
|21
|
+0.534
1'13.964
|0.056
|148.499
|21
|S. Bird McLaren
|8
|17
|
+0.564
1'13.994
|0.030
|148.439
|22
|J. Hughes McLaren
|5
|17
|
+0.572
1'14.002
|0.008
|148.423
|View full results
