Shanghai E-Prix: Evans wins after surviving post-race investigation
Mitch Evans claimed his second Formula E win of the season after a last lap pass in the Shanghai E-Prix having survived a post-race investigation for an on-track incident.
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Jaguar's Evans and Porsche rival Pascal Wehrlein largely dominated the majority of the 29-lap race at the Shanghai International Circuit, each leading for large portions around the truncated grand prix layout.
Having taken the lead just past the halfway point, Wehrlein noticeably upped the pace and defended the position at various points around the lap, especially into the Turn 6 hairpin.
But locking up into Turn 6 on lap 23 allowed Evans to get a switchback on the exit which gave him the lead.
Just two laps later, Wehrlein was back to the front but only after cutting the Turn 11 left-hander through the final sequence of corners after running side-by-side with Evans.
Behind, the second Jaguar of Nick Cassidy had steadily climbed up the order having dropped back from his starting position of 10th to save energy, and noticeably had 1-2% more than those in front of him.
Having moved into third with four laps remaining, Cassidy shadowed his team-mate Evans, who began to heavily pressure Wehrlein into Turn 6 and through the following sweeping left and right bends.
Despite having more energy, Cassidy was told by his team to maintain position and defend Evans from the chasing pack, which included the second Porsche of Antonio Felix da Costa and Andretti’s Jake Dennis.
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
While Evans was left to take the win, Cassidy launched a final assault on Wehrlein through the final right-left-right sequence of corners.
Cassidy moved to the inside of the left, where Wehrlein closed the door and the pair made contact that left Cassidy with a damaged front wing.
As Wehrlein took second, championship leader Cassidy was only just able to hold the final podium spot from a charging Oliver Rowland.
The Nissan driver had surged up the order in the final laps, demoting da Costa and Dennis, the reigning champion the last of the leading runners to take his final Attack Mode late on.
Polesitter Jean-Eric Vergne claimed seventh, but like da Costa in fifth, remains under investigation for “pushing a driver off track”.
Mahindra’s Nyck de Vries claimed his first points of the season in eighth as the ex-Formula 1 driver led briefly at one stage.
Envision’s Sebastien Buemi and DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne completed the top 10 in a race that featured only one retirement and no safety cars.
Shanghai E-Prix Race Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|M. Evans Jaguar Racing
|9
|29
|
38'03.434
|25
|2
|P. Wehrlein Porsche Team
|94
|29
|
+0.796
38'04.230
|0.796
|18
|3
|N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing
|37
|29
|
+1.498
38'04.932
|0.702
|15
|4
|O. Rowland Nissan e.Dams
|22
|29
|
+1.743
38'05.177
|0.245
|12
|5
|A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team
|13
|29
|
+2.165
38'05.599
|0.422
|10
|6
|J. Dennis Andretti Formula E
|1
|29
|
+2.361
38'05.795
|0.196
|9
|7
|J. Vergne DS Penske
|25
|29
|
+2.599
38'06.033
|0.238
|9
|8
|N. de Vries Mahindra Racing
|21
|29
|
+2.818
38'06.252
|0.219
|4
|9
|M. Gunther Maserati Racing
|7
|29
|
+3.165
38'06.599
|0.347
|2
|10
|S. Buemi Envision Racing
|16
|29
|
+3.610
38'07.044
|0.445
|1
|11
|S. Vandoorne DS Penske
|2
|29
|
+4.095
38'07.529
|0.485
|12
|L. di Grassi Team Abt
|11
|29
|
+4.397
38'07.831
|0.302
|13
|S. Fenestraz Nissan e.Dams
|23
|29
|
+4.791
38'08.225
|0.394
|14
|R. Frijns Envision Racing
|4
|29
|
+5.083
38'08.517
|0.292
|15
|S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team
|3
|29
|
+5.425
38'08.859
|0.342
|16
|N. Nato Andretti Formula E
|17
|29
|
+5.793
38'09.227
|0.368
|17
|N. Müller Team Abt
|51
|29
|
+6.178
38'09.612
|0.385
|18
|J. Hughes McLaren
|5
|29
|
+6.566
38'10.000
|0.388
|19
|S. Bird McLaren
|8
|29
|
+6.944
38'10.378
|0.378
|20
|J. Daruvala Maserati Racing
|18
|29
|
+7.372
38'10.806
|0.428
|21
|D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team
|33
|29
|
+7.688
38'11.122
|0.316
|dnf
|E. Mortara Mahindra Racing
|48
|16
|
+13 Laps
21'33.689
|13 Laps
|Retirement
|View full results
