Formula E Shanghai E-Prix
Race report

Shanghai E-Prix: Evans wins after surviving post-race investigation

Mitch Evans claimed his second Formula E win of the season after a last lap pass in the Shanghai E-Prix having survived a post-race investigation for an on-track incident.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jaguar's Evans and Porsche rival Pascal Wehrlein largely dominated the majority of the 29-lap race at the Shanghai International Circuit, each leading for large portions around the truncated grand prix layout.

Having taken the lead just past the halfway point, Wehrlein noticeably upped the pace and defended the position at various points around the lap, especially into the Turn 6 hairpin.

But locking up into Turn 6 on lap 23 allowed Evans to get a switchback on the exit which gave him the lead.

Just two laps later, Wehrlein was back to the front but only after cutting the Turn 11 left-hander through the final sequence of corners after running side-by-side with Evans.

Behind, the second Jaguar of Nick Cassidy had steadily climbed up the order having dropped back from his starting position of 10th to save energy, and noticeably had 1-2% more than those in front of him.

Having moved into third with four laps remaining, Cassidy shadowed his team-mate Evans, who began to heavily pressure Wehrlein into Turn 6 and through the following sweeping left and right bends.

Despite having more energy, Cassidy was told by his team to maintain position and defend Evans from the chasing pack, which included the second Porsche of Antonio Felix da Costa and Andretti’s Jake Dennis.

Heading onto the last lap, Evans swept to the outside through the long left of Turn 1 to take the lead from Wehrlein and the win on the road.
But the Kiwi was placed under investigation for the incident with Wehrlein when the latter cut the second last corner, with both drivers called to the stewards post-race.
Over two hours later, it was officially confirmed that no further action would be taken, meaning Evans keeps his second win of the year after his victory in Monaco. 
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

While Evans was left to take the win, Cassidy launched a final assault on Wehrlein through the final right-left-right sequence of corners.

Cassidy moved to the inside of the left, where Wehrlein closed the door and the pair made contact that left Cassidy with a damaged front wing.

As Wehrlein took second, championship leader Cassidy was only just able to hold the final podium spot from a charging Oliver Rowland.

The Nissan driver had surged up the order in the final laps, demoting da Costa and Dennis, the reigning champion the last of the leading runners to take his final Attack Mode late on.

Polesitter Jean-Eric Vergne claimed seventh, but like da Costa in fifth, remains under investigation for “pushing a driver off track”.

Mahindra’s Nyck de Vries claimed his first points of the season in eighth as the ex-Formula 1 driver led briefly at one stage.

Envision’s Sebastien Buemi and DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne completed the top 10 in a race that featured only one retirement and no safety cars.

Shanghai E-Prix Race Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Points Retirement
1 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 29

38'03.434

     25  
2 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 29

+0.796

38'04.230

 0.796   18  
3 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 29

+1.498

38'04.932

 0.702   15  
4 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.Dams 22 29

+1.743

38'05.177

 0.245   12  
5 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 29

+2.165

38'05.599

 0.422   10  
6 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 29

+2.361

38'05.795

 0.196   9  
7 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 29

+2.599

38'06.033

 0.238   9  
8 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 29

+2.818

38'06.252

 0.219   4  
9 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 29

+3.165

38'06.599

 0.347   2  
10 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 29

+3.610

38'07.044

 0.445   1  
11 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 29

+4.095

38'07.529

 0.485      
12 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 29

+4.397

38'07.831

 0.302      
13 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.Dams 23 29

+4.791

38'08.225

 0.394      
14 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4 29

+5.083

38'08.517

 0.292      
15 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 29

+5.425

38'08.859

 0.342      
16 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 29

+5.793

38'09.227

 0.368      
17 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51 29

+6.178

38'09.612

 0.385      
18 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 29

+6.566

38'10.000

 0.388      
19 United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8 29

+6.944

38'10.378

 0.378      
20 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 29

+7.372

38'10.806

 0.428      
21 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 29

+7.688

38'11.122

 0.316      
dnf Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 16

+13 Laps

21'33.689

 13 Laps     Retirement
View full results  

