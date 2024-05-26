Shanghai E-Prix: Da Costa wins, Cassidy extends points lead as Wehrlein non-scores

Da Costa was the dominant force in the weekend’s second race at the Shanghai International Circuit, leading the majority of proceedings to claim his third on-the-road win this season.

With experience of the previous day to rely on, and with Sunday’s race one lap shorter, the pace was noticeably higher during the 28-lap contest, as drivers and teams also battled with greater temperatures.

Da Costa was one of the last of the leading runners to take his final Attack Mode activation, which meant he never dropped outside the leading positions having started third.

The Portuguese driver made the decisive move for the win as early as lap 16, sweeping to the inside of Andretti’s Norman Nato into Turn 1 to move to the head of the field where he remained until the chequered flag.

Behind, poelsitter Jake Hughes claimed his maiden Formula E podium having moved up into second with an aggressive move on Nato through the sweeping left and right of Turns 7/8.

Over the final 10 laps the Briton remained da Costa’s closest challenger but he was never able to mount a serious challenge despite never being more than a few tenths back.

The leading pair were clear of Nato, who claimed his first podium for Andretti having led during the early proceedings of the race after initially charging up from seventh.

Norman Nato, Andretti Global Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Cassidy finished fourth with a damaged front wing that threatened to detach at any moment and lodge itself under his Jaguar, after making contact with Hughes at Turn 1.

The Kiwi and his front wing survived, though, and he was able to extend his championship lead after a dismal event for title rival Wehrlein, who finished outside the points having pitted to replace a punctured tyre following contact with Sam Bird.

The Porsche driver failed to feature in the leading group prior to his pitstop on lap 11 after starting down in 13th, and although classified 20th he now sits 25 points, or a race win, behind Cassidy.

Also joining Wehrlein outside the points was fellow title protagonist and reigning champion Jake Dennis, who like the German never featured inside the top 10 as he claimed 11th after starting 14th.

Mitch Evans, victor in Saturday’s Shanghai race, finished fifth ahead of the two DS Penskes of Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne.

Maserati MSG’s Maximilian Guenther returned to the points for the first time in five races in eighth, with Robin Frijns ninth for Envision after starting 20th.

Nissan’s Oliver Rowland lost further ground in the title race as he could only muster one point in 10th.

Shanghai E-Prix II Race Results