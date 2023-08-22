Subscribe
Previous / The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23
Formula E News

Sam Bird's move to McLaren in Formula E announced

Sam Bird has signed to join the McLaren Formula E team for next season, taking the seat formerly held by Rene Rast in the all-electric single-seater championship.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Sam Bird, McLaren Formula E Team

Bird has been a stalwart of Formula E since its inception in 2014, driving for Virgin Racing, Envision Racing and more recently Jaguar over the last nine years.

The 36-year-old spent the last three seasons with the British manufacturer, scoring two wins during the first of those campaigns in Diriyah and New York.

But Bird’s form fell away this season as he failed to score a win and finished eighth in the drivers’ standings, while also being at fault for colliding with team-mate Mitch Evans on two occasions.

The Briton's spot at Jaguar for next season has been taken by Nick Cassidy, with Bird strongly linked to a McLaren switch which was finally confirmed on Tuesday.

“I'm super excited to get going with the McLaren Formula E Team. Becoming part of a team with so much heritage and prestige as the McLaren Racing family feels special,” said Bird, a winner of 11 E-Prix.

“We know there is some work to do ahead of Season 10 to ensure we get to where we want to be, which is at the front of the Formula E pack.

"It feels great to be part of the team and I can't wait to kick off the season preparations. I'm super motivated and driven to deliver success with the team in Season 10.”

McLaren joined Formula E this term after essentially taking over Mercedes' entry, the German manufacturer having withdrawn from the championship after claiming two teams’ and two drivers’ titles on the bounce with Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne.

Sam Bird, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 leads Rene Rast, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, e-4ORCE 04

Sam Bird, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 leads Rene Rast, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, e-4ORCE 04

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro

Briton Jake Hughes impressed during his rookie season with McLaren, taking two pole positions and finishing 12th in the drivers’ standings, eight points clear of Rast who secured the team’s only podium with third in Diriyah.

Hughes was confirmed as having re-signed with McLaren last week, while BMW-contracted sportscar racer Rast would be leaving the squad after just one season.

Zak Brown, McLaren Racing’s CEO, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Sam to the McLaren Racing family.

“Throughout his time in Formula E, Sam has proven himself to be an impressive talent, and we are eager to leverage his experience and expertise to help bring the McLaren Formula E Team further success in Season 10.

“Alongside Jake, I’m confident that we have one of the strongest pairings on the Formula E grid.”

shares
comments

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23
Stefan Mackley More
Stefan Mackley
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23

Formula E

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23 The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23

Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team

Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team

Formula E

Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Sam Bird More
Sam Bird
Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole

Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole

Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole Rome E-Prix: Evans beats Jaguar team-mate Bird to pole

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

Plus
Plus
Formula E
New York City E-Prix II

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren has no more "big holes" to fix as it targets F1 titles - Brown

McLaren has no more "big holes" to fix as it targets F1 titles - Brown

Formula 1

McLaren has no more "big holes" to fix as it targets F1 titles - Brown McLaren has no more "big holes" to fix as it targets F1 titles - Brown

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Brown: Norris' McLaren F1 criticism never demotivating

Brown: Norris' McLaren F1 criticism never demotivating

Formula 1

Brown: Norris' McLaren F1 criticism never demotivating Brown: Norris' McLaren F1 criticism never demotivating

Latest news

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

F1 Formula 1

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start 'with flat tyre' in MotoGP Austrian GP

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start 'with flat tyre' in MotoGP Austrian GP

MGP MotoGP

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start 'with flat tyre' in MotoGP Austrian GP Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start 'with flat tyre' in MotoGP Austrian GP

Bottas: Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car was "born" missing winter targets

Bottas: Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car was "born" missing winter targets

F1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car was "born" missing winter targets Bottas: Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car was "born" missing winter targets

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

IMSA IMSA
Virginia

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe