Previous / Rome E-Prix: Vergne leads Wehrlein in Formula E practice Next / Rome E-Prix: Evans secures Race 1 victory from ninth on grid
Formula E / Rome ePrix I Qualifying report

Rome E-Prix: Vandoorne outduels Frijns to take pole for Mercedes

Mercedes' Stoffel Vandoorne battled to pole position for Formula E's opening Rome E-Prix, dispatching Robin Frijns in the final duel as the Envision driver struggled with grip.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Having been drawn in the same opening group stage together, Vandoorne and Frijns had logged exactly the same time to get through to the duels, hinting at a close encounter between the two.

Vandoorne kept it clean in the final, as Frijns endured a heart-in-mouth moment as he stopped just in time to make it around the second corner - miraculously losing only a smidgen of time to the Belgian.

But Frijns continued to look considerably more wayward in the following clutch of corners, meaning Vandoorne was able to keep his nose ahead to beat his rival by 0.35s.

Vandoorne's semi-final against Antonio Felix da Costa was an incredibly close bout and, no sooner had the Belgian looked on the cusp of a break against the DS Techeetah driver after the second sector, he took the Turn 12-13 chicane aggressively and lost his margin - with da Costa marginally ahead.

But Vandoorne held his nerve and kept it clean in the final array of 90-degree corners - sitting a mere 0.015s to the good over da Costa to stamp his card into the final.

Da Costa was the second Techeetah that Vandoorne had to brush aside on his road to the final; Jean-Eric Vergne had looked rapid in the lead-up to his quarter-final battle, but was unable to get dialled into the lap and was bested by four tenths of a second by Vandoorne.

Frijns, meanwhile, beat Andre Lotterer in his quarter-final duel - the Porsche driver relieved to make it into the top eight places after missing part of the second practice session having sustained damage at the chicane.

That set up an all-Dutch semi-final between Frijns and Nyck de Vries, who had seen off Group A topper Jake Dennis in their quarter-final duel as the Avalanche Andretti driver struggled to get his Michelin tyres into the correct window during his outlap.

De Vries' semi-final time was good enough for third over da Costa, while Vergne set the quickest time among the drivers eliminated in the quarters and will start fifth ahead of Dennis.

Pascal Wehrlein was beaten in his quarter-final by da Costa, and starts seventh ahead of team-mate Lotterer in an all-Porsche fourth row.

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Among the group stages, championship leader Edoardo Mortara and Jaguar duo Mitch Evans and Sam Bird were dumped out in the Group A qualifying session, with the former pair unable to improve in their final laps as Bird missed the chequered flag by mere seconds.

Wehrlein eclipsed Evans on the top of the timesheets in the final flurry of laps at the end of the session, before being shuffled aside by Frijns, who was devilishly quick in the first pair of sectors to post a 1m40.128s.

Vandoorne then set an identical time to Frijns, but Dennis then fired in a 1m40.069s to head the session to ensure Andretti got one of its cars into the duels as his team-mate Oliver Askew was only 10th fastest in the group.

Lucas di Grassi was unable to prevent both Venturi drivers from being eliminated in the groups, having missed out on the top four by three tenths.

Oliver Rowland's Turn 10 spin produced a yellow flag towards the end of the session, limiting the number of drivers who were able to improve.

De Vries was first to the final flurry of laps in Group B, avoiding any late drama by booking his place in the top four despite a heavy lock-up into Turn 7 - which the Dutchman was able to overcome and coax his Mercedes into the corner.

Lotterer then continued his string of duels appearances with third in the group, before the two Techeetahs swept to the top to assert their pace; Vergne was slightly hampered in the final sector after initially going three tenths up in the final lap, but da Costa then overhauled his team-mate to lead the second group session.

Nick Cassidy was unable to get into the quarter-finals despite initially showing promise, while Sergio Sette Camara was on for a surprise top-four placing before a glacial final sector meant he was only able to post the 10th-best time.

Evans hence starts from ninth ahead of Rowland to complete the top 10 on Saturday's grid, with Mortara starting ahead of Venturi team-mate di Grassi.

Bird was furious with Sebastien Buemi following his elimination, blaming his inability to beat the chequered flag on the Nissan e.dams driver and slapping the Swiss driver's helmet with his gloves as the cars made it into the pitlane.

Rome E-Prix - starting grid:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes    
2 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing    
3 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes    
4 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa France Techeetah    
5 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah    
6 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport    
7 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team    
8 36 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team    
9 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing    
10 30 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing    
11 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi    
12 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi    
13 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing    
14 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing    
15 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing    
16 22 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS    
17 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS    
18 3 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team    
19 28 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport    
20 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing    
21 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team    
22 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing    
View full results
