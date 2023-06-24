Portland E-Prix: Nissan's Nato sets the pace in second practice
Nissan Formula E driver Norman Nato set the pace in second practice ahead of Saturday's Portland E-Prix, beating Maximilian Gunther at the very end of the morning session.
Nato left it until the final minute of the 30-minute session to set the best lap of 1m09.101s, eclipsing Maserati MSG driver Guenther by 0.139s.
Sam Bird was third-fastest for Jaguar, just two thousandths further back, posting his best time after the chequered flag fell.
For much of the session it had been McLaren driver Rene Rast in control of the timesheets, the triple DTM champion having been fastest in Friday evening's opening practice session.
Rast went to the top of the leaderboard at around the seven-minute mark on a 1m10.515s, and was first to break into the 1m09s just minutes later with a 1m09.395s.
The German driver subsequently improved to a 1m09.255s, leading a McLaren 1-2 ahead of team-mate Jake Hughes heading into the final 10 minutes, before Jakarta E-Prix winner Guenther jumped to the head of the times.
Rast's time was still enough for fourth, although his best effort from first practice, a 1m09.054s, stands as the best of the weekend so far.
Rene Rast, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, e-4ORCE 04
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne was fifth-fastest for DS Penske, despite suffering an off at the final corner in the latter stages of the session.
Sacha Fenestraz was sixth in the second of the factory Nissan, while McLaren's Hughes ended up seventh, meaning all four Nissan-powered cars featured in the top seven.
Completing the top 10 were Edoardo Mortara and the Porsches of points leader Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix da Costa.
Wehrlein's nearest rival in the championship, Andretti driver Jake Dennis, was a lowly 19th after losing a chance to improve on his laptime late on when he encountered a dawdling Sergio Sette Camara (NIO 333) at the final corner, forcing him to take avoiding action.
Nick Cassidy, third in the points, was a low-key 20th for Envision after suffering an off of his own at the same point of the track, while another title contender, Jaguar's Mitch Evans was a low-key 21st.
Qualifying for the Portland E-Prix is scheduled to begin at 12:40pm local time, with the race beginning at 5pm.
Portland E-Prix - second practice results:
Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle
Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole
Nato feels well prepared for Formula E return with Jaguar in Seoul
Nato feels well prepared for Formula E return with Jaguar in Seoul Nato feels well prepared for Formula E return with Jaguar in Seoul
Bird out for Seoul Formula E finale, Nato to cover at Jaguar
Bird out for Seoul Formula E finale, Nato to cover at Jaguar Bird out for Seoul Formula E finale, Nato to cover at Jaguar
Nato joins Dillmann as Jaguar Formula E reserve driver
Nato joins Dillmann as Jaguar Formula E reserve driver Nato joins Dillmann as Jaguar Formula E reserve driver
Fenestraz, Nato join Nissan Formula E squad for 2022-23 season
Fenestraz, Nato join Nissan Formula E squad for 2022-23 season Fenestraz, Nato join Nissan Formula E squad for 2022-23 season
What Formula 1 could learn from Formula E for better racing in Monaco
What Formula 1 could learn from Formula E for better racing in Monaco What Formula 1 could learn from Formula E for better racing in Monaco
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent
Latest news
Bezzecchi “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP
Bezzecchi “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP Bezzecchi “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP
Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall
Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall
Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances
Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances
Hill predicts trouble for F1 teams chasing “frightening” Verstappen
Hill predicts trouble for F1 teams chasing “frightening” Verstappen Hill predicts trouble for F1 teams chasing “frightening” Verstappen
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.