Subscribe
Previous / Portland E-Prix: Nissan's Nato sets the pace in second practice Next / Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle
Formula E / Portland Qualifying report

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Jake Dennis retook the lead of the Formula E standings by snatching his first pole position of the 2022-23 season at Portland, defeating Sacha Fenestraz in the final.

Jamie Klein
By:
Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3

On his team's home turf, Andretti driver Dennis produced a lap of 1m08.931s in the pole shootout to beat Nissan rival Fenestraz by a scant 0.079s.

It gives him three bonus points that puts him two points clear of erstwhile leader Pascal Wehrlein at the head of the standings heading into Saturday's race.

Fenestraz had the better start to the lap of the two finalists, having been half a tenth up after sector two, but a poor final sector allowed Dennis to claw back the lost ground and take pole for the first time since last year's London E-Prix.

Making up the second row of the grid will be Fenestraz's Nissan team-mate Norman Nato and McLaren's Rene Rast.

Having dispatched Maximilian Guenther in the quarter-finals, Fenestraz was up against Nato in the first of the semi-finals, but eased through to the final with the first sub-1m09s effort of the weekend, a 1m08.920s, to beat Nato by 0.344s.

In the second semi, Dennis eclipsed Fenestraz's benchmark by a single thousandth of a second, to beat Rast by a comfortable 0.455s and book his third consecutive final appearance.

Earlier on, Dennis beat the other McLaren of Jake Hughes in the quarter-finals to become the only non-Nissan powertrain user to reach the last four.

Maserati MSG man Guenther will line up fifth ahead of Hughes and Porsche's Antonio Felix da Costa, who lost out to Rast in his quarter-final.

The other driver to make it out the group stages was Jean-Eric Vergne, but he and his DS Penske team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne will both start Saturday's race from the pitlane.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

That was after DS Penske was found using illegal equipment in the pitlane in practice to scan the barcodes of the tyres of every car in the field, something stewards felt could give the team a major advantage.

Dennis was the only driver in the top four of the standings to make into the duels, with Porsche driver Wehrlein set to start 18th after ending up only 10th-fastest of the 11 drivers in the opening group.

Nick Cassidy, third in the points, was only sixth-fastest for Envision, albeit best of the four Jaguar-powered cars in the field.

Cassidy is due to start from 10th behind the second Andretti car of Andre Lotterer, back in FE action after skipping the previous round at Jakarta, and Abt man Robin Frijns.

Neither of the works Jaguars made it out of the second group, with Sam Bird ninth-fastest and outside title contender Mitch Evans failing to set a lap at all after the team elected to change his battery and powertrain following an issue in second practice.

The Portland E-Prix is due to get underway at 5pm local time.

shares
comments

Portland E-Prix: Nissan's Nato sets the pace in second practice

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Dennis, da Costa lament Portland Formula E strategy miscues

Dennis, da Costa lament Portland Formula E strategy miscues

Formula E
Portland

Dennis, da Costa lament Portland Formula E strategy miscues Dennis, da Costa lament Portland Formula E strategy miscues

Vandoorne: DS Penske wasn't trying to "steal data" with scanner

Vandoorne: DS Penske wasn't trying to "steal data" with scanner

Formula E
Portland

Vandoorne: DS Penske wasn't trying to "steal data" with scanner Vandoorne: DS Penske wasn't trying to "steal data" with scanner

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Plus
Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Jake Dennis More
Jake Dennis
Dennis blasts Wehrlein over "ridiculous" swerving in Jakarta FE

Dennis blasts Wehrlein over "ridiculous" swerving in Jakarta FE

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Dennis blasts Wehrlein over "ridiculous" swerving in Jakarta FE Dennis blasts Wehrlein over "ridiculous" swerving in Jakarta FE

Dennis: Berlin E-Prix podium "felt like a win" after bad run of form

Dennis: Berlin E-Prix podium "felt like a win" after bad run of form

Formula E
Berlin ePrix II

Dennis: Berlin E-Prix podium "felt like a win" after bad run of form Dennis: Berlin E-Prix podium "felt like a win" after bad run of form

Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash

Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash

Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash

IndyCar
Road America

Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

IndyCar
Detroit

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

Latest news

Sainz sets winter target to sort new Ferrari F1 contract, denies Audi talks 

Sainz sets winter target to sort new Ferrari F1 contract, denies Audi talks 

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Sainz sets winter target to sort new Ferrari F1 contract, denies Audi talks  Sainz sets winter target to sort new Ferrari F1 contract, denies Audi talks 

Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot

Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot

NAS NASCAR Cup

Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot Van Gisbergen wants NASCAR oval shot

Wolff disputes Marko’s F1 claims over Schumacher

Wolff disputes Marko’s F1 claims over Schumacher

F1 Formula 1

Wolff disputes Marko’s F1 claims over Schumacher Wolff disputes Marko’s F1 claims over Schumacher

NASCAR Cup Nashville: Chastain ends year-long winless streak

NASCAR Cup Nashville: Chastain ends year-long winless streak

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Nashville: Chastain ends year-long winless streak NASCAR Cup Nashville: Chastain ends year-long winless streak

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe