All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
Formula E Portland ePrix II

Portland E-Prix: Da Costa wins as Cassidy and Evans throw away victory

Error for Cassidy and time penalty for Evans hands win to da Costa

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, 1st position, lifts the trophy in celebration

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, 1st position, lifts the trophy in celebration

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

A Nick Cassidy error and time penalty for Mitch Evans meant Jaguar threw away victory in the Portland E-Prix, allowing Antonio Felix da Costa to take back-to-back Formula E wins.

Championship leader Cassidy was on course to take his third win of the season and with it, put one hand on the title at the Portland International Raceway.

But on the penultimate lap and in the lead, the Kiwi ran wide through the fast left of Turn 10, putting him offline through the next sweeping right that sent him into a spin as he finished out of the points.

Evans had been directly behind his team-mate and took the chequered flag first on-the-road, but the Kiwi had been handed a five-second penalty for an earlier collision with Jake Hughes.

It meant Evans, who had started on pole, slipped down to eighth in the final classification as da Costa claimed another win having secured victory last time out in Shanghai and which also makes it three wins from the last four races.

Cassidy had decisively taken the lead on lap 23 from da Costa having run under the radar for the opening segment as he circulated on the fringes of the top 10 in order to save energy.

He only hit the front for the first time on lap 12 after starting in 10th, and immediately took his first Attack Mode before taking his second activation on lap 17.

Rejoining second, the pace of the leading runners noticeably increased as Cassidy and da Costa swapped positions several times over the following laps, with Evans keeping a watching brief.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Edoardo Mortara, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Edoardo Mortara, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

But at the start of lap 24, Evans swept to the outside of da Costa at Turn 1 and moved ahead of the eventual race winner, and now directly behind Cassidy.

Any chance of victory for Evans, though, had all but evaporated earlier in the race after making contact with Hughes on the back straight.

The contact damaged Evans' front wing and led to the McLaren driver suffering a puncture as Evans was handed a five-second penalty.

Despite being under no immediate threat for track position, Cassidy began to take defensive lines in the build-up to his mistake.

Cassidy’s error and finishing position of 19th offered the perfect opportunity for Pascal Wehrlein to close the 25-point gap to his title rival.

But the Porsche driver failed to feature in the leading group for much of the 27-lap race, becoming the final driver to take both Attack Modes, and could only finish 10th to reduce Cassidy’s points lead to 24 points.

The German also remains under investigation for an alleged collision with Maserati MSG’s Maximilian Guenther during the race.

Classified second, Robin Frijns had featured amongst the leading runners for much of the race as the podium was completed by DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne, who had climbed from 14th.

Mahindra’s Edoardo Mortara, Nico Muller (Abt) and Andretti’s Jake Dennis completed the top six, the reigning champion having featured towards the front in the early running before slipping back in the pack.

Portland E-Prix race result

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Points Retirement
1 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 27

34'00.097

     25  
2 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4 27

+0.415

34'00.512

 0.415   18  
3 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 27

+1.440

34'01.537

 1.025   15  
4 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 27

+1.701

34'01.798

 0.261   12  
5 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51 27

+2.086

34'02.183

 0.385   10  
6 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 27

+2.634

34'02.731

 0.548   8  
7 United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8 27

+2.858

34'02.955

 0.224   6  
8 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 27

+4.507

34'04.604

 1.649   4  
9 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 27

+5.183

34'05.280

 0.676   2  
10 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 27

+5.653

34'05.750

 0.470   1  
11 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 27

+6.325

34'06.422

 0.672      
12 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 27

+6.477

34'06.574

 0.152      
13 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 27

+6.487

34'06.584

 0.010      
14 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 27

+6.857

34'06.954

 0.370      
15 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.Dams 23 27

+8.686

34'08.783

 1.829      
16 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 27

+9.031

34'09.128

 0.345      
17 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 27

+9.186

34'09.283

 0.155      
18 Brazil C. Collet Nissan e.Dams 22 27

+15.005

34'15.102

 5.819      
19 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 27

+15.445

34'15.542

 0.440      
20 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 27

+58.409

34'58.506

 42.964      
21 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 26

+1 Lap

34'24.807

 1 Lap      
dnf Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 22

+5 Laps

28'00.508

 4 Laps     Retirement
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Portland E-Prix: Evans grabs pole, Formula E points leader Cassidy 11th
Next article Cassidy “one lap away” from Formula E title before Portland spin

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record

Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record

Formula E
Portland ePrix II
Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record
Evans: Portland penalty that cost Formula E win “a disgrace”, Jaguar mulls options

Evans: Portland penalty that cost Formula E win “a disgrace”, Jaguar mulls options

Formula E
Portland ePrix I
Evans: Portland penalty that cost Formula E win “a disgrace”, Jaguar mulls options
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Shanghai ePrix II
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Latest news

Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record

Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record

FE Formula E
Portland ePrix II
Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record
Rovanpera yet to realise enormity of super-sub WRC Poland victory

Rovanpera yet to realise enormity of super-sub WRC Poland victory

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
Rovanpera yet to realise enormity of super-sub WRC Poland victory
Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP

Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP
Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms

Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Shanghai ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Misano ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe