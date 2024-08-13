All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula E London ePrix II

Muller replaces Nato at Andretti Formula E team

Muller left Abt after the London season finale, with his new destination announced

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Nico Müller, Andretti Global

Nico Müller, Andretti Global

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Nico Muller has joined the Andretti Global Formula E team for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign, replacing the outgoing Norman Nato.

The Swiss driver was formally confirmed at the American squad on Tuesday after weeks of speculation linking him to the team having announced prior to the London season finale in July that he would be leaving Abt.

Muller spent two seasons with the German team and impressed last term, registering six points finishes across the year which included four on the bounce in the final two rounds, leaving him 48 points clear of team-mate and 2016/17 champion, Lucas di Grassi.

The 32-year-old replaces Nato who only raced with Andretti for one season, during which time he secured a single podium and finished five points behind Muller in the drivers’ standings despite being in a generally much stronger package.

Team-mate Jake Dennis won the drivers’ title in 2022/23 with Andretti a customer team of Porsche, while Pascal Wehrlein won this year’s championship driving for the factory team.

“I’m very excited to join the Andretti Formula E team. It’s a team that has seen success from the very beginning of the championship, particularly in the Gen3 era in their partnership with Porsche Motorsport,” said Muller.

“To work with Jake [Dennis], a former world champion is an honour, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.

Nico Müller, Andretti Global

Nico Müller, Andretti Global

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

“I’m going to give it my very best to contribute to the team’s success and hopefully aim for some podiums and my first Formula E win – that's the target. I can't wait to get going.”

Muller joins Andretti having been linked with a drive in the Porsche team after conducting a private test for the German brand earlier in the season.

This was after Antonio Felix da Costa struggled for pace and results in the opening races, with rumours circulating that he could be axed by Porsche mid-season.

However, after winning four out of five races at one point last season, the Portuguese driver was retained and is expected to fulfil his contract for the 2024/25 season.

But da Costa has admitted to wanting to compete again in the World Endurance Championship, something which Muller will not continue with this term after stepping down from his role with Peugeot, meaning a potential move to Porsche could be open for Muller in 2025/26 if he impresses next year.

Michael Andretti, CEO of Andretti, added: “We have high expectations for season 11, and we’re confident that adding a driver of Nico’s calibre will help us get results.

“His experience and success in Formula E, and numerous other highly respected racing series, will be key as we continue to increase the depth of our driver roster.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what Nico can do as we continue our pursuit of wins and world championships.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 a "closed chapter" for Porsche after failed Red Bull bid

Top Comments

Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24

Plus
Plus
Formula E
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24
Friday favourite: The team game maestro who showed Wickens a new side to racing

Friday favourite: The team game maestro who showed Wickens a new side to racing

DTM
Friday favourite: The team game maestro who showed Wickens a new side to racing
The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround

The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround

Plus
Plus
Formula E
The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround
Nico Müller
More from
Nico Müller
Muller left Abt Formula E team for "new challenge", poised to join Andretti

Muller left Abt Formula E team for "new challenge", poised to join Andretti

Formula E
London ePrix I
Muller left Abt Formula E team for "new challenge", poised to join Andretti
Muller to depart Peugeot Hypercar squad, Jakobsen promoted for WEC 2025 race seat

Muller to depart Peugeot Hypercar squad, Jakobsen promoted for WEC 2025 race seat

WEC
Muller to depart Peugeot Hypercar squad, Jakobsen promoted for WEC 2025 race seat
Muller to make Peugeot return in Bahrain WEC after injury absence

Muller to make Peugeot return in Bahrain WEC after injury absence

WEC
Bahrain
Muller to make Peugeot return in Bahrain WEC after injury absence
Andretti Autosport
More from
Andretti Autosport
F1 owner Liberty Media facing anti-trust probe over Andretti rejection

F1 owner Liberty Media facing anti-trust probe over Andretti rejection

Formula 1
F1 owner Liberty Media facing anti-trust probe over Andretti rejection
Chadwick "preparing" for potential 2025 IndyCar promotion

Chadwick "preparing" for potential 2025 IndyCar promotion

IndyCar
Chadwick "preparing" for potential 2025 IndyCar promotion
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Latest news

Malukas signs multi-year IndyCar deal with AJ Foyt Racing

Malukas signs multi-year IndyCar deal with AJ Foyt Racing

INDY IndyCar
Madison
Malukas signs multi-year IndyCar deal with AJ Foyt Racing
Exclusive: Magnussen has no regrets about "wild and exciting" F1 comeback

Exclusive: Magnussen has no regrets about "wild and exciting" F1 comeback

F1 Formula 1
Exclusive: Magnussen has no regrets about "wild and exciting" F1 comeback
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic
Muller replaces Nato at Andretti Formula E team

Muller replaces Nato at Andretti Formula E team

FE Formula E
London ePrix II
Muller replaces Nato at Andretti Formula E team

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24

Plus
Plus
Formula E
By Stefan Mackley
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24
The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround

The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround

Plus
Plus
Formula E
By Stefan Mackley
The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround
How Porsche's underdog outfoxed Jaguar to steal Formula E glory

How Porsche's underdog outfoxed Jaguar to steal Formula E glory

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Porsche's underdog outfoxed Jaguar to steal Formula E glory
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown

How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe