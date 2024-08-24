Formula E releases statement on presenting plans after Jenas BBC axing
Jenas, who headed up the all-electric series' coverage, was axed by the BBC after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to colleagues
Jermaine Jenas
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Formula E has released a statement on presenter Jermaine Jenas after the BBC dismissed him for sending messages to two colleagues.
The former professional footballer was the anchor for Formula E's coverage on TNT sport last season, replacing long-term host Vernon Kay for the championship's 10th season and completing his duties alongside roles for the BBC and other radio broadcasters.
But Jenas was sacked by the BBC earlier this week after allegations claimed he sent "inappropriate messages" to two colleagues on The One Show, raising questions over his future with Formula E.
In a statement, a Formula E spokesperson said: "Jermaine Jenas was part of Formula E's presentation team for season 10, which ended in July this year.
"As per the process followed in previous seasons, we will announce our presenter line-up for season 11 in due course.
"This decision will be carefully considered, taking into account the high standards we expect to be upheld at Formula E."
Presenters Jermaine Jenas, Dario Franchitti, Karun Chandhok, André Lotterer on the grid
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Jenas has since told The Sun he sent "inappropriate messages" to two colleagues on The One Show, but that he "did nothing illegal" and said they were "two consenting adults".
"I feel so ashamed," he added. "I've let everybody down - my colleagues, my friends and, most importantly, I've let my family down."
The issue was brought to the BBC's attention a few weeks ago. The corporation announced his departure on Thursday.
A BBC spokesperson said: "We can confirm Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of our presenting line-up."
Jenas said he was sacked during a video call on Monday while on a family holiday, five days after being told of the allegations against him by the BBC.
