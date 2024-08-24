All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula E

Formula E releases statement on presenting plans after Jenas BBC axing

Jenas, who headed up the all-electric series' coverage, was axed by the BBC after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to colleagues

Ben Hunt
Ben Hunt
Jermaine Jenas

Jermaine Jenas

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Formula E has released a statement on presenter Jermaine Jenas after the BBC dismissed him for sending messages to two colleagues.

The former professional footballer was the anchor for Formula E's coverage on TNT sport last season, replacing long-term host Vernon Kay for the championship's 10th season and completing his duties alongside roles for the BBC and other radio broadcasters.

But Jenas was sacked by the BBC earlier this week after allegations claimed he sent "inappropriate messages" to two colleagues on The One Show, raising questions over his future with Formula E.

In a statement, a Formula E spokesperson said: "Jermaine Jenas was part of Formula E's presentation team for season 10, which ended in July this year.

"As per the process followed in previous seasons, we will announce our presenter line-up for season 11 in due course.

"This decision will be carefully considered, taking into account the high standards we expect to be upheld at Formula E."

Presenters Jermaine Jenas, Dario Franchitti, Karun Chandhok, André Lotterer on the grid

Presenters Jermaine Jenas, Dario Franchitti, Karun Chandhok, André Lotterer on the grid

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jenas has since told The Sun he sent "inappropriate messages" to two colleagues on The One Show, but that he "did nothing illegal" and said they were "two consenting adults".

"I feel so ashamed," he added. "I've let everybody down - my colleagues, my friends and, most importantly, I've let my family down."

The issue was brought to the BBC's attention a few weeks ago. The corporation announced his departure on Thursday.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We can confirm Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of our presenting line-up."

Jenas said he was sacked during a video call on Monday while on a family holiday, five days after being told of the allegations against him by the BBC.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Muller replaces Nato at Andretti Formula E team and becomes Porsche factory driver

Top Comments

Ben Hunt
More from
Ben Hunt
Verstappen says "nothing wrong" with Wolff's flirting

Verstappen says "nothing wrong" with Wolff's flirting

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Verstappen says "nothing wrong" with Wolff's flirting
Wolff opens up on relationship with the Verstappens and a 2021 regret

Wolff opens up on relationship with the Verstappens and a 2021 regret

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Wolff opens up on relationship with the Verstappens and a 2021 regret
What Russell is showing with Spa disqualification reaction

What Russell is showing with Spa disqualification reaction

Formula 1
Dutch GP
What Russell is showing with Spa disqualification reaction

Latest news

Ferrucci claims maiden IndyCar pole at Portland

Ferrucci claims maiden IndyCar pole at Portland

INDY IndyCar
Portland
Ferrucci claims maiden IndyCar pole at Portland
Shane van Gisbergen goes full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2025

Shane van Gisbergen goes full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2025

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Shane van Gisbergen goes full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2025
How NASCAR plans to keep cars from flipping at Daytona

How NASCAR plans to keep cars from flipping at Daytona

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
How NASCAR plans to keep cars from flipping at Daytona
Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24

Plus
Plus
Formula E
By Stefan Mackley
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24
The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround

The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround

Plus
Plus
Formula E
By Stefan Mackley
The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround
How Porsche's underdog outfoxed Jaguar to steal Formula E glory

How Porsche's underdog outfoxed Jaguar to steal Formula E glory

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Porsche's underdog outfoxed Jaguar to steal Formula E glory
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown

How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe