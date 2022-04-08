Mortara: Formula E gap between Mexico and Rome "like off-season"

Mortara was in early contention for victory at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, but dropped down to fifth by the race's end after the majority of the field was forced into energy conservation mode by the leading Porsche duo of Pascal Wehrlein and Andre Lotterer.

However, the Swiss driver managed to extend his points lead over reigning champion Nyck de Vries having finished just under a second up the road, and has 43 points to de Vries' 38.

Asked if the length of the time between rounds could hurt any momentum, Mortara compared the gap between events to the winter break, but added that keeping the championship lead is not of particular importance at this early stage - and says that his and the Venturi team's focus is on remaining competitive and being consistently strong.

"It was almost like the off-season, or that's the way I felt, because Mexico was almost like two months ago," Mortara said.

"It hasn't actually been the best two months; I've been sick, just after Mexico. But otherwise, I'm glad to be back in Rome racing and doing what I like.

"I hope that we are going to be able to be as competitive as we were in the first race weekends. It's always more enjoyable to be racing at the front.

Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"Whether we are going to be able to keep the lead of the championship, I don't think that is very important right now.

"I think it's more important to be competitive, and then to keep on scoring good points. And then we will see where we stand at the end of the championship."

In Mexico, Mortara was close to snaring a first Formula E pole position, but lost grip at the final corner and produced a dramatic slide through the exit of the Peraltada.

Having recalled his previous drifting antics at Rome in 2018, in which he navigated multiple corners in his damaged Venturi car sideways, Mortara joked he had a particularly good track record at going sideways in Formula E.

"I feel that I've been quite good on that, you know, for the few years - especially in my short Formula E career!" he said.

"[There was] Rome in season four, Riyadh in season five. Season six, I don't think so, but season seven, season eight, definitely. So another one next year? Maybe."