Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bird hopes Jaguar pace gives him "enough" for good Mexico FE result
Formula E / Mexico City ePrix News

Mexico City E-Prix: Da Costa pips Lotterer to top practice times

Antonio Felix da Costa closed out Formula E practice for the Mexico City E-Prix with the fastest time, beating Andre Lotterer - who was fastest in FP1 - to top spot.

Mexico City E-Prix: Da Costa pips Lotterer to top practice times
Jake Boxall-Legge
By:

Da Costa posted a 1m07.345s in the final few minutes of FP2, overturning Lotterer by 0.041s despite the German driver's obvious speed around the 2.606km Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez layout.

Lotterer spent the majority of the session on top of the times, picking up where he left off in the first practice session - in which he posted a 1m07.509s benchmark.

Sebastien Buemi hinted at a revitalised Nissan e.dams squad by being the first driver to bring the times in FP2 below the 1m08s window - the Swiss driver having been second in FP1 earlier in the day.

But although Lotterer beat that by a scant 0.008s margin, the Porsche driver's time was erased for a track limits violation.

Lotterer regrouped and punched in a 1m07.386s on a full-power run, as his team-mate Pascal Wehrlein shuffled up to second with a lap 0.3s off his team-mate.

Championship leader Edoardo Mortara then went fastest with a 1m07.346s, but his time spend atop the timesheets was short-lived as his lap also fell foul of track limits.

Mortara's misery was immediately compounded as he endured a hefty slide at Turn 5, going deep into the hairpin moments after losing his lap.

But with Lotterer looking good value for a clean sweep of practice sessions, da Costa logged his fastest lap - which was just 0.001s faster than Mortara's deleted time - to finish the second 30-minute free practice session fastest.

Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric

Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lotterer managed to withstand a late attempt from da Costa's DS Techeetah team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne to remain second, with Vergne picking up third.

Buemi ended the session fourth ahead of Nick Cassidy, while Mitch Evans recovered from a difficult opening practice session to claim the sixth-quickest time.

Wehrlein was seventh, ahead of Mahindra's Oliver Rowland, as Sam Bird and Lucas di Grassi completed the top 10.

Avalanche Andretti's Jake Dennis was comfortably within the top 10 through most of the session despite a moment going very deep into the first corner, but was bumped down to 11th by the end - half a tenth ahead of Mercedes' Stoffel Vandoorne.

Mercedes flattered to deceive in FP2, with reigning champion Nyck de Vries only managing 20th ahead of Oliver Turvey and Sergio Sette Camara.

Dragon's Sette Camara was the only driver not to complete a full-power lap, and suffered a spin in the Foro Sol stadium section at the end of the session.

Results - Free Practice 2

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 18 1'07.345  
2 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 17 1'07.386 0.041
3 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 18 1'07.397 0.052
4 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi Japan Nissan e.Dams 18 1'07.456 0.111
5 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 16 1'07.580 0.235
6 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 19 1'07.618 0.273
7 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 19 1'07.714 0.369
8 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 20 1'07.761 0.416
9 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 19 1'07.764 0.419
10 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 21 1'07.781 0.436
11 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 19 1'07.947 0.602
12 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 22 1'08.001 0.656
13 Germany Maximilian Gunther Japan Nissan e.Dams 17 1'08.032 0.687
14 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 18 1'08.043 0.698
15 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 21 1'08.110 0.765
16 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 13 1'08.149 0.804
17 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 18 1'08.151 0.806
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 17 1'08.241 0.896
19 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 18 1'08.254 0.909
20 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 21 1'08.357 1.012
21 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 20 1'08.447 1.102
22 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 18 1'08.892 1.547
View full results

Results - Free Practice 1

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 20 1'07.509  
2 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi Japan Nissan e.Dams 18 1'07.637 0.128
3 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 21 1'07.688 0.179
4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 14 1'07.694 0.185
5 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 22 1'07.782 0.273
6 Germany Maximilian Gunther Japan Nissan e.Dams 17 1'07.859 0.350
7 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 22 1'07.872 0.363
8 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 16 1'07.888 0.379
9 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 19 1'07.948 0.439
10 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 19 1'07.997 0.488
11 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 16 1'08.088 0.579
12 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 22 1'08.165 0.656
13 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 21 1'08.210 0.701
14 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 18 1'08.211 0.702
15 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 19 1'08.236 0.727
16 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 20 1'08.263 0.754
17 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 20 1'08.290 0.781
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 18 1'08.416 0.907
19 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 17 1'08.463 0.954
20 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 21 1'08.477 0.968
21 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 21 1'09.045 1.536
22 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 18 1'09.476 1.967
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Bird hopes Jaguar pace gives him "enough" for good Mexico FE result
Previous article

Bird hopes Jaguar pace gives him "enough" for good Mexico FE result
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Bird hopes Jaguar pace gives him "enough" for good Mexico FE result Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Bird hopes Jaguar pace gives him "enough" for good Mexico FE result

Da Costa: Pointless start to 2022 "more painful" than previous FE seasons
Formula E

Da Costa: Pointless start to 2022 "more painful" than previous FE seasons

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Plus
Formula 1

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

Latest news

Mexico City E-Prix: Da Costa pips Lotterer to top practice times
Formula E Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Da Costa pips Lotterer to top practice times

Bird hopes Jaguar pace gives him "enough" for good Mexico FE result
Formula E Formula E

Bird hopes Jaguar pace gives him "enough" for good Mexico FE result

Da Costa: Pointless start to 2022 "more painful" than previous FE seasons
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa: Pointless start to 2022 "more painful" than previous FE seasons

Ticktum: Formula E contact with rivals "like a BTCC race"
Formula E Formula E

Ticktum: Formula E contact with rivals "like a BTCC race"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Plus

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Plus

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Plus

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect Formula E sign-off Plus

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect Formula E sign-off

As Mercedes embarks on its last Formula E season this weekend, Stoffel Vandoorne is targeting a title that has so far proved elusive in his time with the team he joined for its soft launch as HWA in 2018. After team-mate Nyck de Vries won last year, the Belgian is confident of writing the perfect final chapter to his electric story with the manufacturer

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Plus

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Maserati will make a full-factory return to racing, joining the Formula E grid in 2023 with a view to electrifying its road car portfolio. In that regard it makes sense for Maserati - but it's also a win for the series as it seeks to rebound from losing three of its heavyweight German giants in the space of a few months

Formula E
Jan 11, 2022
The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series Plus

The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series

As Formula E prepares to enter its new Gen3 era, many have pondered the prospect of its existing machines continuing in a feeder category. But before such a programme could be embarked on, there are several important questions that must be satisfactorily answered

Formula E
Jan 4, 2022
Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Plus

Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was wide open until the final race after its most unpredictable season yet. Eventual champion Nyck de Vries explains why this made his title-winning experience such a different experience to conquering F2 in 2019

Formula E
Dec 6, 2021
Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong Plus

Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong

Formula E welcomes a mix of past, present and future for the 2021-2022 season. The old guard facing off against a sprinkling of newcomers, a fresh qualifying format amid a sporting rules shake-up and a range of minor tweaks to the existing all-electric machines are all subplots to the final campaign before the next generation arrives

Formula E
Dec 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.