Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit
Formula E / New York City E-Prix I News

Mercedes FE has "failed massively" to be consistent in title chase

By:

Mercedes Formula E team principal Ian James says his squad has “failed massively” in its aim to be consistent as it bids to hang onto a narrow championship lead.

Mercedes FE has "failed massively" to be consistent in title chase

Wins across the opening three venues - Diriyah, Rome and Valencia - gave the manufacturer a 23-point cushion at the top of the standings in only its second season as a works entry.

But a double retirement for drivers Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne in Monaco, which James described as “painful”, was followed by a low-scoring return in Mexico last time out.

That has allowed defending teams champion DS Techeetah to close to three points shy of Mercedes while Jaguar Racing is only one point further adrift ahead of the final three rounds.

When asked how the team would find consistency, James said his squad had fallen well short of the mark in its bid to eliminate the operational errors that blighted its rookie year.

James said: “We've suffered more peaks and troughs than anybody in the championship this year.

“You go out there and aim for consistency. We've failed massively in that sense.

“The key thing is now to minimise errors.

“We've kind of got a mantra in the team at the moment, which is 'operational excellence'.

“It's really looking after the details and making sure that you take out as much of the noise as you possibly can do and focus on delivering that consistency.

“If we can do that over the next few races, then we'll have a great opportunity.

“But everybody else is doing exactly the same thing.”

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Notable incidents that have blunted Mercedes include Vandoorne losing his Valencia E-Prix pole when the tyre barcode was incorrectly recorded on the car’s technical passport.

Read Also:

De Vries also knocked his car out of full power mode during qualifying in Monaco although the team did bring a software update to Mexico to avoid a repeat occurrence.

Asked if Mercedes had taken any further measures to rediscover its form, James said: "Development as a whole is ongoing, certainly from a from a software perspective.

“If I look back at the events, Monaco, we reflected on and realised that there are things that we would have done differently. We've learned from that.

"Puebla, on the other hand, I remember talking to the team at the end of the weekend, saying that the operational excellence that I alluded to before, they were pretty much spot on.

“They actually executed things very well, it was just that there are other factors at play that put us in the position that we ended up in.

“We need to take comfort from the fact that overall, the package that we've got is strong.

"It's not about making any fundamental changes. It's not about bringing significant updates.

"It's about making sure that again, we execute in the way that we need to."

shares
comments

Related video

Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit

Previous article

Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts first F1 sprint race at Silverstone will be ‘a train’

1 d
2
Formula 1

FIA will treat F1 sprint race same as normal GP

4 h
3
Goodwood Festival of Speed

LIVE: Goodwood Festival of Speed

4 h
4
Formula 1

How F1's biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin's ambition

23 h
5
Formula 1

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

2 h
Latest news
Mercedes FE has "failed massively" to be consistent in title chase
FE

Mercedes FE has "failed massively" to be consistent in title chase

1 h
Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit
FE

Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit

3 h
Jakarta set to complete 2022 Formula E calendar
FE

Jakarta set to complete 2022 Formula E calendar

15 h
Dutch E-Prix organisers defend Formula E race bid after 2022 calendar omission
FE

Dutch E-Prix organisers defend Formula E race bid after 2022 calendar omission

19 h
Formula E adds races in Vancouver, Cape Town to 2022 calendar
FE

Formula E adds races in Vancouver, Cape Town to 2022 calendar

Jul 8, 2021
More
Matt Kew
Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit

Jakarta set to complete 2022 Formula E calendar
Formula E

Jakarta set to complete 2022 Formula E calendar

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus
Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Trending Today

Hamilton predicts first F1 sprint race at Silverstone will be ‘a train’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton predicts first F1 sprint race at Silverstone will be ‘a train’

FIA will treat F1 sprint race same as normal GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA will treat F1 sprint race same as normal GP

LIVE: Goodwood Festival of Speed
Video Inside
Goodwood Festival of Speed Goodwood Festival of Speed

LIVE: Goodwood Festival of Speed

How F1's biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin's ambition
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin's ambition

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

The popular gravel solution to F1's track limits problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

The popular gravel solution to F1's track limits problem

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021

Latest news

Mercedes FE has "failed massively" to be consistent in title chase
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes FE has "failed massively" to be consistent in title chase

Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit

Jakarta set to complete 2022 Formula E calendar
Formula E Formula E

Jakarta set to complete 2022 Formula E calendar

Dutch E-Prix organisers defend Formula E race bid after 2022 calendar omission
Formula E Formula E

Dutch E-Prix organisers defend Formula E race bid after 2022 calendar omission

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.