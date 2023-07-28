Last chance for big points for DS Penske
The last two rounds of the Formula E world championship will take place this weekend on the banks of the Thames, on an atypical circuit with an indoor section.
In 2022, the two races already held at the end of July at the same venue were more successful for Stoffel Vandoorne than for Jean-Eric Vergne, who was pushed off the track by another competitor.
On his way to his first world title (then with Mercedes), the Belgian driver had finished second and then fourth on the most specific track of the entire calendar. After the lanes of Battersea Park, Formula E has moved to ExCeL London, an XXL-sized exhibition centre, for 2021.
Built on the banks of the Thames in the Newham district, this venue, whose building is over a kilometre long, hosts all kinds of events on the former docks of the Royal Victoria. Inaugurated in 2000, it was the venue for the 2012 Olympic Games with a variety of events (wrestling, boxing, table tennis, weightlifting, etc.) but had never hosted a motor race. Formula E has achieved this feat, made possible by the electric nature of its single-seaters.
Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske
Photo by: DPPI
A new edition in the pipeline
Buoyed by the popular success of the last two editions, two races will once again be held at ExCel London on 29 and 30 July. Just 2.14km long with 22 bends, the course is unique in that around 25% of it is indoor, which equates to almost 600 metres. The cars enter the building via an access ramp, where they find a different kind of circuit, with changing grip on the abrasive resin-coated surface.
This is particularly important in the event of precipitation, when the cars have to cope with two different types of circuit on the same tyres as there are no rain tyres in Formula E. With new cars and new tyres, Hankook replaced Michelin at the start of the Gen3 era, what will happen this year in the event of bad weather? This is typically a situation where the experience of the drivers will pay off, and where the veterans of the discipline, such as Vergne Sebastien Buemi or Lucas di Grassi could make the difference.
For Buemi, who must secure points for Envision Racing in the race for the constructors' title in front of his employer's home crowd, the pressure will be on. But for Vergne and di Grassi, there could be more of a spectacle against a backdrop of end-of-season performance. With the two titles still up for grabs, what will be the outcome of this final where Jaguar, Porsche, Envision and Avalanche Andretti will be giving it their all? And how will DS Penske, who has been a regular fixture this season, referee the game? The answer will come this weekend.
Jean-Eric-Vergne, DS Penske
Photo by: DPPI
Latest news
Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours
Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours
F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race
F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race
Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant
Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant
London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second
London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second
How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title
How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.