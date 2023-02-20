Hyderabad "resounding success" due to FIA marshal training measures
The FIA credited the "resounding success" of Hyderabad's Formula E race to a new training programme for marshals at the Hyderabad E-Prix, and will implement similar measures for Cape Town.
Hyderabad was the first of a series of three all-new races for Formula E, with Cape Town to follow on 25 February before the world championship heads to Sao Paolo in Brazil on 25 March.
With international motorsport in India having endured a fallow period since the collapse of its F1 grand prix, few marshals had extensive motorsport experience before the race weekend.
PLUS: Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The FIA thus introduced a two-and-a-half day training course for approximately 300 local marshals, overseen by the governing body's Formula E event operations head Javier Maffioli and deputy race director Marek Hanaczewski.
Training included the usual array of briefings, and the marshals were given an overview of their role and how they interact with race control and the trackside team, before moving onto the practical side of working at a track.
This included the recovery procedure, from the race control's signal to moving a stranded car off the track. With Formula E being an all-electric championship, this included additional safety briefings on the in-car light signals.
“Being a new addition to the calendar, the Hyderabad E-Prix required more preparation work than most other races – both on a logistical and human level,” explained Hanaczewski.
“There was huge anticipation and excitement in the build-up to the event, and I think it’s no exaggeration to say it was a resounding success.
PLUS: How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
“A large part of the credit for that must go to the local ASN and the Indian marshals, who participated actively and enthusiastically in the training we put in place before the race weekend.
Car of Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche after the crash
Photo by: Andreas Beil
“Our firm intention was that they should benefit equally through the development of their own skills, and this exchange of information and expertise will stand them in good stead for future national events in which they are involved.”
At the end of the training sessions, the marshals were then tested to assess their reactions to a hypothetical situation, also receiving radio training to ensure that race control could ultimately understand any messaging.
This was put into practice during Pascal Wehrlein's crash in FP1, where the incident was cleared up swiftly to allow the delayed session to resume. The local marshals were tested once again with Jake Hughes' crash during the race, after the McLaren driver's mirror became lodged behind the steering wheel and forced him to careen into the inside wall at Turn 3.
His Nissan-powered McLaren was again cleared with minimal delay to proceedings, and the race was only paused for two laps as a result.
Related video
Vergne: DS Penske "not there yet" despite Hyderabad FE win
Muller hopeful Abt can turnaround frustrating Formula E return
Latest news
Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty enjoy 'validation' of NASCAR Daytona 500 win
Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty enjoy 'validation' of NASCAR Daytona 500 win Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty enjoy 'validation' of NASCAR Daytona 500 win
How Wolff wants unloved W13 F1 car to remind Mercedes to be bold
How Wolff wants unloved W13 F1 car to remind Mercedes to be bold How Wolff wants unloved W13 F1 car to remind Mercedes to be bold
F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023
F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023 F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023
Russell: Williams couldn't have hired better F1 team boss than Vowles
Russell: Williams couldn't have hired better F1 team boss than Vowles Russell: Williams couldn't have hired better F1 team boss than Vowles
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?
Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?
Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E? Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.