All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula E Sao Paulo ePrix

Guenther: “Performance reasons” behind 40-place Formula E Sao Paulo grid drop

A decision to suffer a 40-place grid drop ahead of the Sao Paulo E-Prix after changing parts was for “performance reasons”, says Maximilian Guenther as he recovered to score points.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Maximilian Günther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

Maximilian Günther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

Alexander Trienitz

The Maserati MSG driver showed encouraging pace throughout practice and qualifying during Formula E’s trip to Brazil last weekend.

But ahead of the race – which was won by Sam Bird as he scored McLaren’s maiden win in the all-electric championship – both the gearbox and inverter on his Gen3 machine were changed which equated to a 40-place grid drip.

PLUS: How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

After qualifying third and with no means of serving the full punishment, the German was forced to serve a 10-second stop/go penalty in the early laps of the race.

Despite this, Guenther was eventually able to finish ninth as two safety car periods allowed him to fight with the rest of the pack over the closing laps.

“We had a decision to make before the race weekend with the gearbox,” Guenther told Autosport. “We decided for performance reasons for the rest of the season to make it.

“On this track potentially you can overtake, I think it puts us in a better place for the rest of the year that’s why if you managed to score points like today, it’s fantastic because it’s something we couldn’t expect to be honest.

“Great feeling, great pace, good overtaking moves, step-by-step moving forward and then to finish the race in the points is very good.”

Maximilian Guenther, Maserati Racing

Maximilian Guenther, Maserati Racing

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

When asked post-race if the parts change had been due to damage, Guenther stated “it was only for performance reasons”, which potentially suggested that Maserati MSG may have found a performance boost with its car.

Guenther has scored points in all four races so far this season but has yet to finish higher than fourth in the Mexico City season-opener and already sits 35 points behind championship leader Nick Cassidy.

Read Also:

Despite being so many points back, Guenther is optimistic the best is yet to come from himself and the team.

“There’s never a guarantee but I think the feeling in the car is very good, I hope we can transfer the form that we have shown here into the coming races,” he said.

“All-in-all, I have to say with the spirit in the team, the feeling I have in the car and the way we move in a good direction with this momentum I think we can achieve good things in the races to come.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Both DS Penske in the points in São Paulo

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
Vote to allow Formula E drivers with WEC Spa/Berlin clash to race rejected

Vote to allow Formula E drivers with WEC Spa/Berlin clash to race rejected

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Vote to allow Formula E drivers with WEC Spa/Berlin clash to race rejected
Dennis: "Win was there" in Sao Paulo Formula E race

Dennis: "Win was there" in Sao Paulo Formula E race

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Dennis: "Win was there" in Sao Paulo Formula E race
Maximilian Gunther
More from
Maximilian Gunther
Guenther: Maserati MSG "in position to fight" Jaguar/Porsche in Diriyah E-Prix

Guenther: Maserati MSG "in position to fight" Jaguar/Porsche in Diriyah E-Prix

Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
Guenther: Maserati MSG "in position to fight" Jaguar/Porsche in Diriyah E-Prix
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23

Formula E
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23
First Maserati MSG Formula E podium "a weight off everybody’s shoulders”

First Maserati MSG Formula E podium "a weight off everybody’s shoulders”

Formula E
First Maserati MSG Formula E podium "a weight off everybody’s shoulders”

Latest news

Bottas lacked confidence to star in funny ads while racing for Mercedes

Bottas lacked confidence to star in funny ads while racing for Mercedes

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Bottas lacked confidence to star in funny ads while racing for Mercedes
Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen plans British rallying debut

Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen plans British rallying debut

NTNL National
Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen plans British rallying debut
Portimao track undergoes key safety changes ahead of MotoGP round

Portimao track undergoes key safety changes ahead of MotoGP round

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Portimao track undergoes key safety changes ahead of MotoGP round
Haas: Jeddah F1 “Unsportsmanlike” accusations were “complete bullshit”

Haas: Jeddah F1 “Unsportsmanlike” accusations were “complete bullshit”

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Haas: Jeddah F1 “Unsportsmanlike” accusations were “complete bullshit”

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe