Guenther on DS Penske switch, Gen 3 Evo and Vergne

With a background in karting, F3 and F2, the German driver has been competing in the electric single-seater world championship since 2018. He was a regular with BMW i Andretti, Nissan e-dams and Maserati before joining the most successful team in the championship at the end of his sixth season. He becomes the new team-mate of Jean-Eric Vergne, a historic driver for DS Automobiles, who won his second championship title and most of his victories with the French carmaker.

After Formula 2, what drew you to Formula E rather than other disciplines such as endurance racing?

Maximilian Guenther: "For me, Formula E is ‘the place to be’. It's a very modern championship, with a daring spirit and enormous potential. We're constantly pushing back the limits of technology, there are a lot of manufacturers involved, and an incredible level of both teams and drivers."

Do you find Formula E more difficult to drive than a single-seater car like a Formula 2?

MG: "I would say that Formula E cars are the most complex to drive. You need a very wide range of skills to get the best out of them. You have to get used to the different conditions of a city race in the blink of an eye, while at the same time managing complex technical elements. Energy management and battery regeneration are crucial, but it's also the constant search for fine-tuning that can make all the difference. You constantly have to find solutions with the team and the engineers, on a different basis each time, whether you're on the track or in the garage."

Do you have a particular interest in development?

MG: "Absolutely. It's up to the driver to give the engineers information and feedback on the car's behaviour as accurately as possible, to help them take the best direction to improve the car. The single-seater has to be fast but also easy enough to drive to get the most out of it. At the end of the day, there has to be total trust between the driver and his engineers, so that we can be sure we've made the best decisions. The quality of the feedback from the driver to the engineers is vital."

How do you see your Formula E career developing since your first win with Maserati in Chile in 2020?

MG: "It was of course an emotional moment, because a first win is always important in a sportsman's career, and it was the culmination of a lot of hard work. But it was also the start of a new stage, because I went on to win other podiums and victories, which also enabled me to join a great team like DS Penske. This opportunity has opened up a new chapter in my career, and I'm very happy with the trajectory I've taken, and I can't wait to be on the starting grid."

Max Gunther, DS Penske Photo by: DPPI

You are now one of the most experienced drivers in Formula E. How do you feel about the technical developments in the Gen 3 EVO, which goes on track this season?

MG: "It's a big development, pushing back a lot of limits and bringing in new technologies for torque and power. There's also a lot of work to do behind the wheel. Both in terms of development and pure performance, there's really a lot to do if we hope to exploit the car's full potential. The car is naturally faster, but all the research into performance around this new concept, and the introduction of fast recharging in races, are likely to spice up this new season. We've never gone so far in terms of energy efficiency and power."

Do you think the introduction of fast charging is a good thing for race strategy and the spectacle?

MG: "I certainly do. It's very exciting for me. In all motorsport disciplines on the circuit, stops are important for both the drivers and the fans. In Formula E, there are a huge number of tools available to the team to write its roadmap. This year, the attack modes will be more complex to manage because the cars will be four-wheel drive for the time being. Incorporating a fast recharge time will mean a lot of preparation work, depending on the configuration of the circuit and the number of laps to be covered. It won't be easy to execute."

Have you already had the opportunity to drive your new car, and what did you think of it?

MG: "Yes, and I had a lot of fun. Four-wheel drive gives a very different feeling, and the level of performance is high. Switching from two- to four-wheel drive from one lap to the next is an interesting challenge, which requires adaptation and dedicated set-ups. From that point of view, it's going to be a very interesting season."

You're now in the most successful team in the championship, is that a source of pressure or extra confidence?

MG: "For me it's above all a privilege! DS Penske is an exceptional team, with very solid results over time, and to now be part of its history is a real opportunity for me. Together, we have a clear vision of what we need to achieve, and I'm looking forward to pushing together to try and get us on the road to success as quickly as possible."

Max Gunther, DS Penske Photo by: DPPI

You come from Maserati, and therefore from Stellantis Motorsport, to which DS Automobiles also belongs. How will that change for you, as you'll have a car very similar to that of your former team?

MG: "I had a great time with Maserati, with some successes to my name. But the time has come for me to move on to something else, to a team with which I can build something stronger and more unique. DS Penske is, on the one hand, a premium manufacturer that has been involved in Formula E since season 2, and on the other, an experienced racing team that has been there from the start. It's the perfect cocktail."

What can a particularly experienced team do for you?

MG: "DS Penske is a team that can compete with the Porsches or the Jaguars, and that's what I need if I too am to go further. Our project, which is to go beyond our limits, is very clear to everyone."

In Formula E, as in all motor racing, every driver wants to win. But it's also a team sport, where the manufacturers want to see both their cars in the points. How do you see your collaboration with Jean-Eric Vergne?

MG: "First of all, I think the respect we have for each other is a good basis on which to start working together. We've had some hard-fought races for podiums and victories in recent years, and I know that JEV is an experienced driver, so I'm looking forward to sharing the garage with him. I hope that we'll be able to improve our car together in order to score as many points as possible for the team."

Does the fact that you are both fast and experienced drivers mean that you are part of a virtuous circle?

MG: "I like to have the strongest possible team-mate because that's how you progress. That's true in sport, but it's also true in life. You always get better through contact with people who are trying to improve. Continuous improvement is my philosophy. The fact that Vergne is one of the best drivers in the championship is a positive point for me."

Which circuits this season might best suit your driving style?

MG: "There are several places that appeal to me for different reasons. I'll start with Jakarta, because that's where I scored my first win with Maserati, after taking pole position. But I'm also attracted by new destinations like Miami or Jeddah, which represent new challenges. Big cities like Tokyo or Shanghai are also very attractive, but of course my favourite race is Monaco, because that's where I live and it's also the ‘home race’ of DS Automobiles. It would be a dream to get a big result there."

Max Gunther, DS Penske Photo by: DPPI

Do you prefer new, unknown tracks, or those you've driven on before?

MG: "There's something exciting about new tracks. It brings all the members of the team closer together; we have to study the circuit together and go through every corner in the simulator. The fact that you have to keep up a high pace throughout a day's racing in an unfamiliar place requires very meticulous preparation. The weeks leading up to a race are a key moment, and it's an exciting aspect of my job."

Formula E requires special preparation because some of the circuits don't exist and can only be prepared on a simulator. Does this type of virtual work suit you, and do you think it's enough?

MG: "Of course, physical driving is always better, but we have to adapt. The simulators we have today are excellent tools, very realistic, that allow us to be well prepared. They have become indispensable and compulsory if we are to have any chance of being in the running. We also have the track walk, which enables us to check that the ground isn't bumpier than expected, or that the radius of a bend hasn't been altered when the temporary walls surrounding the track were installed."

The start of the season is still a long way off, so how are you going to prepare both physically and mentally?

MG: "I'm working on these aspects with my personal coaches, but also with the team. I've got a special diet and everything is being done to ensure that I'm at the top of my game as much as possible. Between now and the first race, I'll also be doing some simulator and track tests with our new car. I'll also be spending time with the engineers, mechanics and the whole team so that we can get to know each other better before the season gets underway. Victory is a team effort."