DS Automobiles to pull out of Formula E after 2025-26 season

DS Automobiles has announced that it will exit Formula E at the end of the ongoing 2025-26 season.

The French carmaker said it is evolving its “sporting and technology strategy” to focus on new ventures in golf and SailGP, rather than continuing into the upcoming Gen4 cycle of the all-electric championship.

The decision comes amid speculation that Opel will join Formula E for the 2026-27 campaign, effectively replacing DS as Stellantis’ second brand in the series.

The Netherlands-headquartered corporation had already rejigged its involvement in Formula E this season, with Citroen taking over the erstwhile Maserati MSG squad as part of a wider restructure.

Formula E teased news about a potential newcomer in the series while confirming DS’ departure on the eve of this weekend’s Madrid E-Prix at Jarama.

“We thank DS for their contribution to the championship and look forward to a successful second half of the season,” it said in a statement.

“There will be an exciting championship announcement in the coming days.”

Maximilian Gunther, DS Penske Photo by: Oscar Lumley / LAT Images via Getty Images

PSA Group (now Stellantis) first entered Formula E through its DS brand in 2015-16, initially partnering with Virgin Racing, before joining forces with Techeetah for the Gen2 era.

The DS Techeetah alliance proved immediately successful, sweeping the drivers and teams’ titles in its first two seasons with Jean-Eric Vergne and Antonio Felix da Costa.

However, amid financial issues affecting Techeetah, DS terminated its relationship with the team after four seasons and instead struck a new deal with Jay Penske’s eponymous squad for the start of the Gen3 rule cycle in 2023.

While Vergne followed the manufacturer to the rebranded DS Penske team, the manufacturer failed to replicate its previous success, although it remained a consistent race winner in the series.

Vergne’s long-standing association with DS ended at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season when he switched to sister squad Citroen alongside Nick Cassidy.

DS will leave Formula E after August’s London finale with at least 18 victories and 55 podiums, in addition to its two title doubles.

The team’s 2025-26 line-up is led by Maximilian Guenther and Taylor Barnard.

DS’ exit also casts uncertainty over the future of the Penske Autosport within the championship.