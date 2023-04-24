Subscribe
Previous / How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure Next / Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins
Formula E News

Formula E to delay introduction of fast-charging stops until 2024

Formula E will delay its introduction of so-called "fast charging" pitstops until next season due to supply issues.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Co-author:
Norman Fischer
Formula E to delay introduction of fast-charging stops until 2024

Under proposed plans to allow for greater tactical decision-making during races, drivers would be required to make a mandatory pitstop where they would recharge four kilowatt hours of energy within 30 seconds via a 600kW "booster".

The concept was originally looked at being implemented for this season with the new-for-2023 Gen3 cars, but this has now been postponed as reported by Autosport's German language sister site Motorsport-Total.

"I think we wait until next year and we do it in the right way," said Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle in a media session at the Berlin event.

Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo added that while serious discussions had taken place about it being used towards the end of the current season, it was in no hurry to implement the technology before it had been tested thoroughly.

"We would love to have it this season but I don't think at the moment it's totally viable to implement it," he said.

"It will have a big impact on the sporting format and to do that only in the three or four races at the end the season, even though if we are capable of doing it, maybe it's not the right decision.

"The technology is there. It's working and at the moment many of the people are suffering with the supply chain, and that's the main issue why we haven't been able to put it in work this season.

"But if it doesn't happen, then it will come in the first race of season ten, which is totally valid.

Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E

Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"We will make a little bit of a change in our sporting format, which is what we want to do year on year and keep on improving."

The Formula E season has hit the halfway point after the Berlin double-header, with eight races remaining which include visits to Monaco, Jakarta, Portland, Rome and London.

Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein currently leads the championship by four points from Envision Racing's Nick Cassidy, who won the second Berlin E-Prix which was delayed due to protestors gaining access to the circuit before the start.

PLUS: How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

shares
comments

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins
Stefan Mackley More
Stefan Mackley
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Muller: Ninth in Formula E Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

Muller: Ninth in Formula E Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

Formula E
Berlin ePrix II

Muller: Ninth in Formula E Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock Muller: Ninth in Formula E Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

Dennis: Berlin E-Prix podium "felt like a win" after bad run of form

Dennis: Berlin E-Prix podium "felt like a win" after bad run of form

Formula E
Berlin ePrix II

Dennis: Berlin E-Prix podium "felt like a win" after bad run of form Dennis: Berlin E-Prix podium "felt like a win" after bad run of form

Latest news

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

MISC General

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

WRC WRC

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins

FE Formula E
Berlin Rookie Test

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins

Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

F1 Formula 1

Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe