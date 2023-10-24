Subscribe
Formula E Valencia Pre-Season Testing
News

DS Penske well prepared for season 10

Pre-season testing for Formula E will take place this week at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, with DS Penske fielding two DS E-TENSE FE23s in the new black and gold livery.

Author Didier Laurent
Updated
DS Automobiles DS E-TENSE FE 23

Into the deep end. For three days (24, 25 and 27 October), the 11 teams taking part will be able to observe each other and gauge the work carried out by each of them during the off-season.

The drivers' market has been fairly active but DS Penske is one of the teams that has managed to keep an unchanged line-up. And what a line-up it is!

On the one hand, Jean-Éric Vergne, a historic player in the series and the only driver to have won the championship twice in nine seasons (2018 and 2019), and on the other, Stoffel Vandoorne, world champion in 2022 (with Mercedes) before joining DS Automobiles in its electric adventure.

This year's test days in Valencia will also be an opportunity for DS Penske to put its new reserve driver, Robert Shwartzman, through his paces.

The 24-year-old Russian-Israeli driver, Scuderia Ferrari’s reserve driver for the 2023 Formula 1 season, will once again take the wheel of the DS E-TENSE FE 23, following his fifth place in the Berlin rookie test last April.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to drive for DS Penske again," said Shwartzman.

"I like the team, where everyone is friendly and welcoming. My first contact with Formula E was really special in Berlin, where I felt at ease all day. I'm very curious and I can't wait to get back behind the wheel here in Valencia.”

DS Automobiles DS E-TENSE FE 23

Photo by: Mattia Negrini / DPPI

DS Automobiles DS E-TENSE FE 23

Performances to be confirmed

Since the end of season nine last July, all the teams have been working tirelessly to improve the new Gen 3, the electric single-seaters introduced at the start of season nine.

The performance gap to be found lies mainly in the car's electronic and IT management, which has been put to the test during the various test sessions held over the last few months.

These were moments of intense work, which led to a number of changes, the effectiveness of which we'll know more about at the end of the week.

"For the moment, I don't know exactly what all the changes we've put in place will bring," said Vergne.

"The big unknown is also the level of performance achieved by the other teams over the last few months, and how we will compare with them.”

 The various tests on the Valencia circuit will provide the beginnings of an answer but will not allow us to establish a clear-cut hierarchy, as the Iberian track does not correspond to the standards of a city E-Prix.

What is certain, however, is that season 10 - the ninth for DS Automobiles - will be a hard-fought and challenging one, with third-generation electric single-seaters in top form.

shares
comments
Previous article The key strength that convinced di Grassi to join Formula E's 2023 tailender
Next article First day of Valencia Formula E pre-season test cancelled after fire
More
Didier Laurent
A solid end to the Formula E season for DS Penske

A solid end to the Formula E season for DS Penske

Formula E
London ePrix II

A solid end to the Formula E season for DS Penske A solid end to the Formula E season for DS Penske

DS Penske holds its own in the standings

DS Penske holds its own in the standings

Formula E
London ePrix I

DS Penske holds its own in the standings DS Penske holds its own in the standings

Last chance for big points for DS Penske

Last chance for big points for DS Penske

Formula E
London ePrix I

Last chance for big points for DS Penske Last chance for big points for DS Penske

Latest news

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1 F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Rome ePrix II

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe