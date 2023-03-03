Ex-Audi chief Gass joins Formula E as technical, sporting advisor

In his new role, Gass will assist with the development of the Gen4 regulations - planned for the 2026-27 season once the Gen3 package has completed its four-year cycle.

Formerly chief engineer at the Toyota F1 team, Gass joined Lotus in 2010 before moving to Audi two years later, subsequently becoming its head of motorsport in 2017. He was named as Jota's new team principal for its customer Porsche LMDh programme last month and will dovetail that role with his Formula E work.

The German will work for Formula E to help set the future regulations for the all-electric championship and oversee any developments within the technical and sporting working groups.

"With the maturity of the championship, we're coming to a place in which we needed to reinforce the technical and the sporting capabilities of the people that we have in-house," Formula E chief championship officer Alberto Longo told Autosport.

"It’s such a pleasure having someone like Dieter joining the family of Formula E. To have someone of such a pedigree with a big background in motorsport, in both technical and sporting roles in Formula 1, and in Formula E in the past, it definitely was the right decision on our side.

"This is a joint decision with the FIA to look into a position like the one Dieter is in now. We have a technical working group, we have a sporting working group, and Dieter will be the representative of Formula E in those groups.

"These two groups report to the FIA and Formula E committee, which Dieter will be part of as well. We're supporting the FIA with another fantastic addition to the team.”

Gass will oversee FE's transition to Gen4 following the conclusion of its current Gen3 machines Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Gass, who was involved in Formula E previously through Audi's support of the Abt team, reiterated that his role would be focused on advising Formula E and the FIA on the future of the championship and working as a go-between for Formula E and all other stakeholders in the championship.

He added that the "continuous development" in the championship in particular had impressed him, and that he was relishing the chance to help drive that development over the coming seasons.

“I will be working on behalf of the promoter to interact with the FIA and provide advice on the future direction of Formula E,” Gass explained to Autosport.

"A big part of my commitment will be in very close contact with all the involved parties and see what the thoughts are on their side. Then we'll bring everything together, everybody together with Formula E and the FIA, and then hopefully make the best decisions for the future."

"I think the impressive thing is that there has been a continuous development, very much from the outset. There was never a standstill and things were moving on.

"I'm now looking obviously from the outside in this period because I haven't been involved over the past two years, but I think when you look at the situation, the step to the Gen3 and how the cars look on the track, I think that was probably the most impressive step for me at the end of the day.

"We have seen some races now already in Gen3 and they're all very spectacular."

"I'm now really looking forward to being involved with [Formula E] straight away and potentially have the chance to contribute to the technological development in the championship."