DS Penske drivers in the thick of the action

The life of a world-class driver is not always easy. After his podium finish in Monaco, Vandoorne flew to the F1 Grand Prix in Miami, then met up with his team-mate Vergne for a series of simulator sessions in preparation for the races in Berlin.

Meanwhile, the French driver has been closely following preparations for the Spa 6 Hours with Peugeot in Endurance, with whom he will compete in the Le Mans 24 Hours in just over a month's time.

In addition, the end of the Formula E season is expected to be very busy, with four double-headers between now and the end of July: Berlin, Shanghai (China), Portland (USA) and London (England).

In other words, the drivers' skills as top-level athletes are going to be put to the test. To keep up, each driver can count on the unfailing support of a whole dedicated team, with a kind of family spirit that is often the case in a group of people united for better (and sometimes for worse).

At DS Penske, fortunately, it's more often for the better, because with drivers who have three titles between them in nine seasons, it's fair to say that the Franco-American team has one of the most solid and experienced line-ups in the championship.

After shining in their 'Grand Gala' attire in Monaco, both the electric cars and the drivers are ready for the two races in Berlin, as we enter the second half of the season.

The new Berlin circuit

Initially designed at 2.585km for 15 corners, the layout was finally adjusted to 2.343km. It contains two straights (including the start straight) as well as two hairpins and a wide variety of corners, with two overtaking opportunities to enhance the spectacle.

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23 Photo by: DPPI

"A circuit with a modular layout like Berlin is unique in the season," says Vergne. "We're starting from a very vast surface that is entirely free to use, which means we can design a circuit that matches the performance of our Gen3s.

"After Monaco, I was wondering what the track was going to be like and I couldn't wait to work on it in the simulator.

"With the team, we identified several possible strategies and we were able to see that our DS E-TENSE FE23s were at the peak of their performance. I can't wait to be able to drive again in Berlin, where we have so many good memories and where we hope to write even more beautiful pages of motorsport."

It's true that the French champion has already scored a pole position in Berlin (2015) as well as two podium finishes in 2019 and 2022. Winning the next two races this weekend would propel him into another dimension, having been the driver to score the most points in the championship, even before the Monaco race.

For Vandoorne, Berlin was the scene of both pole position and victory in 2020. What will happen this season?