Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E / London E-Prix II News

Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London E-Prix clash

By:

Antonio Felix da Costa reckons Andre Lotterer is a “sore loser” who “cannot represent” Formula E after the pair collided on the pitstraight in the second London E-Prix.

Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London E-Prix clash

Lotterer was handed a drivethrough penalty for his role in the shunt on the approach to Turn 1, which triggered the safety car that allowed Lucas di Grassi to controversially nick the lead.

Da Costa had closed the gap to the Porsche driver with the 35kW attack mode and lined him up on the main straight on lap 10 in a battle for 12th place.

The DS Techeetah driver sold Lotterer a dummy on the outside and the cut behind the three-time Le Mans winner, who moved across the track and squeezed da Costa against the pitwall.

Reigning champion da Costa was then sandwiched and his front-left suspension failed to force his retirement, having entered the double-header ExCeL round second in the points.

Now fifth in the standings, da Costa told Autosport: “[It was going well] until you find a sore loser. That's what it is.

“I overtook so many cars in that manner with attack mode into Turn 1.

“Everyone was so respectful for the whole of both races, apart from Andre.”

Lotterer also copped two penalty race licence points, taking his total to eight following additional shunts in the first races in Rome and Valencia this season.

Da Costa continued: “It's to be expected. It's always the same with this guy. I can't remember the last time he finished the race without a damaged car.

“Maybe it's on me for assuming he would have behaved. A super dirty move from him.

“Very dirty, very dangerous. Really anti-supportive.”

Andre Lotterer, Porsche

Andre Lotterer, Porsche

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Da Costa, who said that it would only take an apology to cool the air, reckoned Lotterer’s actions were not fit for Formula E’s new FIA World Championship status in 2021.

He said: “You cannot represent a brand like that.

“This is a world championship you cannot drive have those driving standards here.

“On top of all of that, we would have been in the points today.

“I'll give him the chance [to apologise] but there's only one word he can say. If he says sorry then it's fine."

Read Also:

A circumspect Lotterer, however, expressed his confusion with the application of penalties.

After finishing an eventual 17th, he told Autosport: "I defended from da Costa and he lunged it and there was clearly not the space.

“He actually touched me first and then touched the wall. He could have gone on the right side with the over speed he had.

“In Rome, I come from behind and they blame me.

“Now I'm in front, they blame me. I don't know how they judge these things sometimes.”

shares
comments

Related video

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

Previous article

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Load comments

Trending

1
General

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

5 h
2
Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

1 h
3
Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

11 h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

1 d
5
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s speed in MotoGP

10 h
Latest news
Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London E-Prix clash
FE

Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London E-Prix clash

15m
FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
FE

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

1 h
Lynn: Missing Formula E win had "tortured me for many years"
FE

Lynn: Missing Formula E win had "tortured me for many years"

1 h
Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head”
FE

Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head”

2 h
Di Grassi disqualified from second London E-Prix after pitlane controversy
FE

Di Grassi disqualified from second London E-Prix after pitlane controversy

3 h
Latest videos
#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff 14:03
Formula E
Jul 20, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights 00:59
Formula E
May 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour 01:20
Formula E
May 8, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour

Formula E: Alex Lynn - Monaco E-Prix is the 04:48
Formula E
May 6, 2021

Formula E: Alex Lynn - Monaco E-Prix is the "special one"

Zooming In: An insider’s guide to our Formula E Pit Garage | TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 04:12
Formula E
Apr 2, 2021

Zooming In: An insider’s guide to our Formula E Pit Garage | TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team

More
Matt Kew
FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy London E-Prix II
Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head” London E-Prix II
Formula E

Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head”

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success London E-Prix I Plus
Formula E

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

Antonio Felix da Costa More
Antonio Felix da Costa
Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit

Da Costa revels in "amazing" home win after JOTA battle Algarve
WEC

Da Costa revels in "amazing" home win after JOTA battle

Formula E champion da Costa replaces Mauricio due to COVID-19
General

Formula E champion da Costa replaces Mauricio due to COVID-19

Trending Today

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
General General

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s speed in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s speed in MotoGP

Haas planning to solve Schumacher’s "crooked" F1 seat for Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher’s "crooked" F1 seat for Hungary

London E-Prix: Lynn claims maiden FE win after di Grassi black-flagged
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn claims maiden FE win after di Grassi black-flagged

Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London E-Prix clash
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London E-Prix clash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Plus

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Plus

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021

Latest news

Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London E-Prix clash
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London E-Prix clash

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

Lynn: Missing Formula E win had "tortured me for many years"
Formula E Formula E

Lynn: Missing Formula E win had "tortured me for many years"

Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head”
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi: Mistake for London E-Prix disqualification will “stay in my head”

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.