Consistency with Formula E calendar will "create a tradition" - Sette Camara

NIO 333 Formula E driver Sergio Sette Camara believes the championship needs more consistency with its calendar in the future, rather than continually seeking to add new venues.

Stefan Mackley
By:
The Sao Paulo E-Prix last weekend was the first Formula E race to be held in Brazil and marked the third new location on the bounce that the championship has visited in recent months.

This followed Hyderabad in India and Cape Town in South Africa, with a new venue in Portland also taking the place of New York City for the USA round in June.

Sette Camara believes that although the new venues have proven popular with drivers and fans, it’s important to strike a balance of keeping the same venues on the calendar in order to build up a following in the local areas.

“That’s one of the big added benefits for me, probably the amount of places we visit and we race,” said the Brazilian, who finished his home race in 16th.

“I do think some consistency in the rounds would be good, just to create some fidelity of the public.

“It’s good to go to new places, but once we find our places in the world, let’s say as a championship, I hope we remain relatively stable just to create a tradition.

“I think this is important for the public and creating the culture around Formula E.”

A Formula E race in Brazil had been touted for some time, with a race in Rio de Janeiro initially scheduled for the first season in 2014, while other plans also subsequently fell through.

Mahindra driver Lucas di Grassi believes that a number of factors meant it was difficult to bring the category to his home country until now, with the championship committed to Brazil on a five-year deal.

“Brazil was particularly bad in terms of how people in general saw Formula E because there was a lot of trouble with broadcasting,” said di Grassi.

“There was a lot of trouble [because] we didn’t have a race here, even with big names like Felipe Massa, [Bruno] Senna, [Nelson] Piquet Jr and myself racing.

“We still didn’t manage to break through into the Brazilian market, and I think now this race, the timing, the maturity of the market is going to be very good.”

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

