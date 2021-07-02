Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / NIO 333 Formula E team to move to new Silverstone base
Formula E News

China set to return to Formula E calendar for 2021-22 season

By:

China will return to the Formula E calendar next season if sports exemption agreements can be arranged, while an inaugural Cape Town E-Prix is poised to gain a February date.

China set to return to Formula E calendar for 2021-22 season

The provisional 2021-22 schedule will be released following the 9 July meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Monaco, a day ahead of the first New York City E-Prix.

A maiden South Korea event in Seoul has already been announced by city mayor Oh Se-hoon for 14 August 2022 at the Jamsil Sports Complex, venue for the 1988 Olympic Games.

Like Seoul, the first-ever running of the Jakarta E-Prix in Indonesia was originally announced for the 2019-20 season but has twice been cancelled owing to the global health crisis.

But the race is finally set for next season and will form part of a new-look calendar, as Autosport understands deals for Vancouver (July) and Eindhoven deals are almost signed.

Meanwhile, Cape Town is set for a February slot - likely following an opening round in Saudi Arabia as per the previous three seasons - with bosses hoping that the intermediate seven months will provide sufficient time for the COVID-19 situation to ease.

Following the popular Monaco E-Prix, which ran on the full grand prix layout for the first time in May, the series has held talks about returning to the principality on an annual basis.

Formula E chief executive officer Jamie Reigle told Autosport that “we absolutely want to make that happen”.

Robin Frijns, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07, Antonio Felix Da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Robin Frijns, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07, Antonio Felix Da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

He added that China was in line for a return, with the usual Sanya race location the primary target but talks were ongoing with alternative cities should sporting exemption be provided.

He said: “Obviously, we want to return to China.

“There’s Sanya but we are in discussions with Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu.

“Sitting here nine months before those events, none of them are anywhere near the stage of negotiations that we have with Eindhoven, Vancouver and Cape Town.

“If we do China next year, which obviously we want to, I'd say Sanya.

“But that's still dependent on orders over exemptions, which don’t exist for any sport right now.”

PLUS: Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Reigle has also stood by his and Formula E’s desire to sign off on races in Japan and Brazil, however, these would wait until the 2022-23 season.

Tokyo and Yokohama have been linked as possible Formula E host cities and it is understood that Super GT and Super Formula host venue Okayama was lined up as a potential reserve track for the current 2021 season.

Reigle said: “We've got a big pipeline of cities where we're having good conversations: China, Japan and Brazil.

“None of those are going to happen next year, but the pipeline is really good.

“We've always been really bullish about the quality and quantity of cities that are listed in Formula E.

“I've always been really optimistic about the long term - [2021-22] and also going into Gen3.”

shares
comments

Related video

NIO 333 Formula E team to move to new Silverstone base

Previous article

NIO 333 Formula E team to move to new Silverstone base
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

21 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator

2 h
3
Formula 1

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

20 h
4
Formula 1

Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal

1 h
5
Formula 1

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now

2 h
Latest news
China set to return to Formula E calendar for 2021-22 season
FE

China set to return to Formula E calendar for 2021-22 season

39m
NIO 333 Formula E team to move to new Silverstone base
FE

NIO 333 Formula E team to move to new Silverstone base

21 h
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus
FE

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Jun 29, 2021
Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla Formula E disqualification
FE

Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla Formula E disqualification

Jun 28, 2021
Di Grassi doesn't need help from FE bosses to stay in series
FE

Di Grassi doesn't need help from FE bosses to stay in series

Jun 25, 2021
More
Matt Kew
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus
Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Extreme E outlines the 10 countries it's assessing for replacement rounds Ocean X-Prix
Extreme E

Extreme E outlines the 10 countries it's assessing for replacement rounds

Di Grassi doesn't need help from FE bosses to stay in series
Formula E

Di Grassi doesn't need help from FE bosses to stay in series

Trending Today

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

What is the Styrian Grand Prix? F1's second Austrian race explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Styrian Grand Prix? F1's second Austrian race explained

Alonso: FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021

Latest news

China set to return to Formula E calendar for 2021-22 season
Formula E Formula E

China set to return to Formula E calendar for 2021-22 season

NIO 333 Formula E team to move to new Silverstone base
Formula E Formula E

NIO 333 Formula E team to move to new Silverstone base

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus
Formula E Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla Formula E disqualification
Formula E Formula E

Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla Formula E disqualification

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.