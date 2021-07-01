Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy
Formula E News

NIO 333 Formula E team to move to new Silverstone base

By:

The NIO 333 team will shift to a new base in Silverstone in September as part of owner Lisheng Racing‘s plans to bring its entire UK-based workforce under one roof.

NIO 333 Formula E team to move to new Silverstone base

The Chinese-flagged team currently operates out of two facilities in the UK, using both the workshop of its predecessor NEXT EV in Donington Park - where all Formula E teams were located at the inception of the championship - as well as its own innovation centre in Oxford.

But following the conclusion of the 2020/21 Formula E season in August, its team of 30-35 people will work from a new 1100 sqm Technical Centre in the motorsport valley in Silverstone.

NIO 333 will continue to maintain a physical base in China, where an additional five-to-10 people manage the commercial and marketing side of the team.

The outfit’s China-based staff used to make monthly visits to the UK to facilitate coordination between the two groups, but they’ve been forced to work remotely since the start of the pandemic in late 2019.

Explaining NIO 333’s decision to shift to a new building, the team’s Chief Tech Officer Duncan Laycock told Autosport: “Historically, we’ve been split across two sites with the company. 

“Obviously it's a legacy from the original inception of Formula E where every team was located at Donington Park.

"We’ve always maintained a presence in Donington Park with our workshop effectively being there and the engineering side works out of an innovation centre in Oxford. 

“But from the very beginning of the latest ownership of the company it was identified that having everyone under one roof will be beneficial and therefore we’ve elected to relocate like many people do to Silverstone. 

“It has all of the benefits of suppliers and it’s generally a good hub for retaining staff to the area, with everybody being located in that region. 

“The site we’ve got is just over 1100 sqm but there’s an adjoining unit so there’s potential for us to expand, and the aim to be in there by September. 

“In this time when everything is remote you see the benefits when you come together on a race weekend and how the information flow is improved. 

“So while I’m sure that we will retain an element of remote working because that works for many people and their personal lives, trying to get two or three days with everybody under one roof is definitely going to move us forward.”

Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 001, Rene Rast, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE07

Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 001, Rene Rast, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE07

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

With its new technical centre, NIO 333 will make increased use of dynamometers to cut its reliance on on-track private testing, which is limited by Formula E to 15 days per manufacturer.

PLUS: Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

It will also use its FE expertise in other areas of the automotive industry, hence generating ancillary revenue for the team.

“We are currently trying to look at expanding our facilities, that’s mainly towards rig testing,” Laycock explained. “Dyno facilities is a good way of progressing yourself well without using your precious testing days and that’s even more important now between season 7 and season 8.

“But longer term we are looking at expanding towards what we are doing as a company, not solely towards Formula E, as there is a lot of expertise within the company and it’s nice to use those for other applications, whether that be automotive consultancy or also niche vehicles and motorsport projects. 

“The parent company of the Formula E team, BIE, have strong associations with many Chinese automotive manufacturers and suppliers and they are always in need of consultancy assistance to be able to progress, usually things like halo projects and stuffs like that. That’s probably where we see ourselves expanding.”

NIO 333 has made a tangible step in performance this season with its first in-house powertrain, scoring points in five of the nine races so far.

shares
comments

Related video

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Previous article

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position

21 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing

5 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

34 min
4
Formula 1

Mazepin feels Haas F1 car weight difference having ‘quite a big impact’

1 h
5
Formula 1

Aston Martin secures another senior Red Bull F1 technical signing

4 h
Latest news
NIO 333 Formula E team to move to new Silverstone base
FE

NIO 333 Formula E team to move to new Silverstone base

1 h
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus
FE

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Jun 29, 2021
Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla Formula E disqualification
FE

Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla Formula E disqualification

Jun 28, 2021
Di Grassi doesn't need help from FE bosses to stay in series
FE

Di Grassi doesn't need help from FE bosses to stay in series

Jun 25, 2021
Da Costa: Formula E exit would be 'f*** up' amid Techeetah uncertainty
FE

Da Costa: Formula E exit would be 'f*** up' amid Techeetah uncertainty

Jun 24, 2021
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla Formula E disqualification Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla Formula E disqualification

DTM showed it "still deserves its name," say drivers Monza
DTM

DTM showed it "still deserves its name," say drivers

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Monza Plus
DTM

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

NIO Formula E Team More
NIO Formula E Team
NIO 333 Formula E team fined for COVID-19 rules breach
Formula E

NIO 333 Formula E team fined for COVID-19 rules breach

NIO 333 latest team to sign up for Formula E's Gen3 era
Formula E

NIO 333 latest team to sign up for Formula E's Gen3 era

NIO 333 "surprised a few people" with Formula E turnaround
Formula E

NIO 333 "surprised a few people" with Formula E turnaround

Trending Today

Alonso: FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

Mazepin feels Haas F1 car weight difference having ‘quite a big impact’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin feels Haas F1 car weight difference having ‘quite a big impact’

Will softer tyres shake up the F1 order in Austria this weekend?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Will softer tyres shake up the F1 order in Austria this weekend?

Aston Martin secures another senior Red Bull F1 technical signing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin secures another senior Red Bull F1 technical signing

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021

Latest news

NIO 333 Formula E team to move to new Silverstone base
Formula E Formula E

NIO 333 Formula E team to move to new Silverstone base

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus
Formula E Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla Formula E disqualification
Formula E Formula E

Porsche withdraws appeal against Puebla Formula E disqualification

Di Grassi doesn't need help from FE bosses to stay in series
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi doesn't need help from FE bosses to stay in series

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.