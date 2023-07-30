Subscribe
Previous / London E-Prix: Cassidy controls wet Formula E finale after two stoppages Next / Formula E London E-Prix conditions "pretty dangerous"
Formula E / London ePrix II News

Cassidy 'played with the race' in Formula E London win

Nick Cassidy says he was able to “play with the race” having dominated the London E-Prix Formula E finale in treacherous conditions.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Race winner Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing celebrates in parc ferme

The Envision Racing driver started on pole for the final Formula E race of the season at the ExCeL London’s indoor/outdoor circuit, which was twice red-flagged due to torrential rain.

Once uninterrupted green flag running got under way after conditions improved, Cassidy romped away at the front with only fellow Kiwi Mitch Evans able to keep within touching distance.

By the end of the 38-lap race Cassidy had stretched his lead to more than five seconds over the Jaguar driver, with newly crowned champion Jake Dennis a further 11s behind such was Cassidy’s dominance.

“I don’t know why but I just felt so comfortable, we had so much pace I could play with the race, which in this category is an unreal feeling because you don’t get those chances often,” said Cassidy, who is expected to leave Envision for Jaguar next season.

“I think the gap to Mitch was nearly five seconds in the end. I’m just really fortunate to have that car today and be in that position.

“I didn’t make a mistake. It was 38 laps in the end so it was a long race in those conditions.

“After what happened yesterday, I was just determined to do a mega job today.”

Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing

Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Cassidy had entered the final double-header of the season with a chance of the drivers’ title, but a collision with team-mate Sebastien Buemi in Saturday’s race curtailed his own title ambitions.

But victory in Sunday’s race, with Buemi finishing sixth, ensured that customer-Jaguar squad Envision claimed the teams’ title by 12 points over the factory outfit.

Envision team principal Sylvain Filippi praised the squad, which claimed its maiden teams’ title having been in Formula E since the championship’s inception.

“Seb in his first year with us has been strong, showing good pace, and Nick has been nothing short of exceptional and the car is fantastic,” he said.

Read Also:

“It’s the first time in Formula E we have a car that is pretty much quick everywhere and without that we cannot really do it.

“It’s the team, the drivers, the car and when you put it together it works but as you saw it’s very close.

“I have every faith in my team and after nine years of doing this, it took a while but it was amazing to get it.”

shares
comments

London E-Prix: Cassidy controls wet Formula E finale after two stoppages

Formula E London E-Prix conditions "pretty dangerous"
Stefan Mackley More
Stefan Mackley
How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Formula E London E-Prix conditions "pretty dangerous"

Formula E London E-Prix conditions "pretty dangerous"

Formula E
London ePrix II

Formula E London E-Prix conditions "pretty dangerous" Formula E London E-Prix conditions "pretty dangerous"

London E-Prix: Cassidy controls wet Formula E finale after two stoppages

London E-Prix: Cassidy controls wet Formula E finale after two stoppages

Formula E
London ePrix II

London E-Prix: Cassidy controls wet Formula E finale after two stoppages London E-Prix: Cassidy controls wet Formula E finale after two stoppages

Nick Cassidy More
Nick Cassidy
Lotterer backs Tokyo to become a Formula E 'seasonal highlight'

Lotterer backs Tokyo to become a Formula E 'seasonal highlight'

Formula E
Portland

Lotterer backs Tokyo to become a Formula E 'seasonal highlight' Lotterer backs Tokyo to become a Formula E 'seasonal highlight'

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

Formula E
Portland

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Plus
Plus
Formula E
New York City ePrix II

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Latest news

Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff

Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic

Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR

Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe