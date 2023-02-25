Cape Town E-Prix: Fenestraz grabs maiden pole in wild Formula E qualifying
Sacha Fenestraz claimed his first Formula E pole position in a wild qualifying session for the Cape Town E-Prix, beating Maximilian Guenther by 0.422s in the final.
The rookie driver prised an opening over Guenther in the first sector, getting just under half a tenth ahead, but was able to extend his advantage - and Fenestraz's eventual 1m07.848s was far too much for the German driver to beat.
Despite showing great speed throughout the weekend and having headed FP2, Nick Cassidy had been brushed aside in the semifinals by Fenestraz by just over a tenth, as the Franco-Argentine booked his first finals appearance.
He was joined by Guenther, who was able to capitalise on Evans' brush with the wall to overturn the New Zealander's advantage in the first sector to set up a surprise final billing - and ensuring that Formula E would have a new polesitter in Cape Town.
Fenestraz also had to dispatch countryman Jean-Eric Vergne, having moved ahead by the first sector and continuing to build an advantage. Although the Nissan driver had shed some time following a slide at the end of the lap, he kept the Hyderabad winner at bay to move into the next round of duels.
Championship leader Pascal Wehrlein was drawn against Cassidy, but the Kiwi proved too strong for the Porsche ace and stamped his card for a semifinals appearance.
Evans and Sebastien Buemi were neck-and-neck after the opening sector, separated by just 0.001s, but the Swiss then locked up at the end of the waterfront stretch and nibbled the barrier, which stopped his progress and snapped the Envision's front wing.
An all-German quarterfinal between Guenther and Rene Rast, with the Maserati MSG driver's efforts in the opening pair of sectors proving enough to ensure Rast would be unable to progress any further.
Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
On the grid, Cassidy starts ahead of Evans in an all-Kiwi second row, while Vergne will begin the race ahead of Wehrlein in fifth.
Following Rast's penalty carried over from his incident with Jake Dennis in Hyderabad, Buemi is elevated to seventh on the grid ahead of Dan Ticktum in eighth.
Antonio Felix da Costa was knocked out of Group A's top four at the session's final moment, as Fenestraz's headliner among the opening 11 drivers shuffled the Portuguese out of the progression zone.
Da Costa was unable to improve, and was leapfrogged by Ticktum and Norman Nato - who were both unable to displace Jean-Eric Vergne from the top four.
Jake Hughes also failed to progress into the duels, having scraped the wall earlier on in the session and was left relatively unsettled throughout the remainder of the 12-minute runtime.
Nico Muller did not leave the garage during Group A qualifying, as none of the Mahindra-powered cars took to the track; Abt team-mate Kelvin van der Linde and Mahindra pair Oliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi were also confined to the garage in Group B.
Mahindra have henceforth withdrawn all four cars due to rear suspension issues, and this left just eight cars to contest for the four duels places.
As soon as Rast had punched in a time to move into the top of the session, it was red flagged as Mortara crashed at Turn 9 in a near carbon-copy of Buemi's Friday practice crash.
Sam Bird then followed the Swiss driver into the wall, with no apparent visible yellow or red flags heading into the blind, high-speed left-hander.
This brought the session to an end, with Bird having no opportunity to respond after being knocked out of the top four by Rast.
Full qualifying results:
Mahindra withdraws from Cape Town E-Prix with rear suspension concerns
Cape Town E-Prix: Da Costa puts stunning late move on Vergne for victory
Latest news
Vettel could be option for surprise Aston Martin F1 return
Vettel could be option for surprise Aston Martin F1 return Vettel could be option for surprise Aston Martin F1 return
Video: The key talking points from day three of F1 testing
Video: The key talking points from day three of F1 testing Video: The key talking points from day three of F1 testing
AlphaTauri sale decision down to shareholders, says Marko
AlphaTauri sale decision down to shareholders, says Marko AlphaTauri sale decision down to shareholders, says Marko
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?
Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?
Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E? Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.