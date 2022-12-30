Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / 'Deserving' De Vries has character to succeed in F1 says McLaren FE boss
Formula E News

Bird: Difficult to discount anybody from Mexico City FE opener

Jaguar's Sam Bird reckons nobody can be discounted from the season-opening Mexico City E-Prix, as Formula E's Gen3 era kicks off and teams continue to understand their new cars.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Bird: Difficult to discount anybody from Mexico City FE opener

During the off-season, many of the teams hit issues in their private testing programmes owing to a shortage of common parts and with reliability concerns heading into Valencia's collective test.

Although the DS Penske and Maserati MSG teams looked strongest on the timing boards at the close of the four days at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the other manufacturers showed flashes of promise among their run plans in preparations for Mexico.

PLUS: 10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

Asked by Autosport to assess the coming season, Bird says he expects the championship to remain as competitive as it ever was - and that it was far too difficult to make any kind of predictions for the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez season opener.

"This is probably, I think, the most competitive and hardest championship in the world," Bird said.

"It continues to be so and you know, although it's a new tool, a new car, it's still just as close as it ever was.

"It's far too difficult to predict. There's a load of teams and drivers that you could list as being potential winners right now. I don't think you can discount anybody - not for one moment."

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing

Photo by: Tim Clarke / Motorsport Images

The London-born driver explained that the Gen3 car was going to cause drivers to make mistakes, particularly as they get acquainted with the low-grip tyres and change in characteristics compared to the old machine.

He added that he expected teams to add to those errors too as they continue to understand the demands of the car, particularly with setting it up, and that minimising those mistakes would be key rather than outright performance.

"The main difference obviously, is the tyre, and how you extract the performance out of the tyre," said Bird.

"A lot more software and systems make it even more tricky than Gen2, and Gen2 was already tricky.

"I think it's a lot easier to make mistakes in this car. In the early phase of the season, there's the opportunity for people to be making mistakes, teams making errors as well.

"And if there's a team that can just find a bit of rhythm and consistency with no errors, they'll be a very tough competitor to try and beat all the time."

shares
comments

Related video

'Deserving' De Vries has character to succeed in F1 says McLaren FE boss
Previous article

'Deserving' De Vries has character to succeed in F1 says McLaren FE boss
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
'Deserving' De Vries has character to succeed in F1 says McLaren FE boss
Formula 1

'Deserving' De Vries has character to succeed in F1 says McLaren FE boss

Abt team "not sleeping a lot" to prepare for Formula E return
Formula E

Abt team "not sleeping a lot" to prepare for Formula E return

How five tech battlegrounds shaped Formula 1 in 2022 Plus
Formula 1

How five tech battlegrounds shaped Formula 1 in 2022

Sam Bird More
Sam Bird
New quali system produced "top quality" racing in Formula E - Bird
Formula E

New quali system produced "top quality" racing in Formula E - Bird

Bird out for Seoul Formula E finale, Nato to cover at Jaguar Seoul ePrix I
Formula E

Bird out for Seoul Formula E finale, Nato to cover at Jaguar

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York New York City E-Prix II Plus
Formula E

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

More
Jaguar Racing
Less "hip and shoulder" in Formula E Gen3 wheel-to-wheel racing - Barclay
Formula E

Less "hip and shoulder" in Formula E Gen3 wheel-to-wheel racing - Barclay

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Plus
Formula E

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Unbranded Aston Martin brought back memories of 2002 Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1

Unbranded Aston Martin brought back memories of 2002 Jaguar F1 test

Latest news

Why F1 world titles haven’t changed Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 world titles haven’t changed Verstappen

Max Verstappen famously said losing the 2021 Formula 1 world title to Lewis Hamilton would not “change my life” – and insists that remains the case with two championship crowns.

Autosport's top club racing rivalries of 2022
National National

Autosport's top club racing rivalries of 2022

From a title decided by a last-corner-of-the-season collision, to one settled in the National Court, here are some of the closest rivalries from the national motorsport season

Sixth seemed "best scenario" for Alfa Romeo after F1 shakedown struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sixth seemed "best scenario" for Alfa Romeo after F1 shakedown struggles

Outgoing Alfa Romeo Formula 1 chief Frederic Vasseur thought finishing sixth in the championship was the “best scenario" in 2022 after struggling for reliability in pre-season. 

Revived Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid
WEC WEC

Revived Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid

Revived Italian car maker Isotta Fraschini is teaming up with the British Vector Sport team in its bid for a World Endurance Championship entry with its new Le Mans Hypercar.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing Plus

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

The prologue to the 2022/2023 Formula E season has concluded as the series gets set for the new Gen3 era. After almost four days of testing in Valencia this week, Autosport takes a look at the 10 major talking points that will dominate the build-up to the new campaign getting underway in January.

Formula E
Dec 17, 2022
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Plus

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Autosport the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22 Plus

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22

After a wild 2020-21 season, this year's Formula E campaign had a much stronger narrative to it, but ended with the same result as a driver from the Silver Arrows squad triumphed. Here's our guide to those who shone brightest during the campaign

Formula E
Oct 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Plus

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Plus

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Plus

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge Plus

The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge

The odds were heavily stacked in Stoffel Vandoorne’s favour to capture the Formula E crown at the Seoul finale, but chief rival Mitch Evans applied maximum pressure with victory in the first race. It meant Vandoorne had to show his resolve to reproduce the key qualities he held all season to complete his march to the title

Formula E
Aug 15, 2022
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Plus

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.