Diriyah ePrix I Podcast
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix I Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Formula E - Can Season 8 Deliver?

Formula E returns this weekend as the 2022 season begins in Saudi Arabia, and the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast previews what lies in store over the coming rounds.

A record-breaking 16-race calendar is lined with new cities in Vancouver, Seoul and Jakarta, while a revised qualifying format looks set to restore greater meritocracy to the series and a period of total unpredictability.

But the new campaign also marks the last we’ll see of the title-defending Mercedes factory team and it’s a farewell to the landmark and long-serving Gen2 bodykit and regulations that cemented the championship's reputation.

Tying in with the curtain-raiser in Diriyah this weekend and, alongside our full season preview package in the current issue of Autosport magazine, there’s a special electric edition of the podcast.

Host Martyn Lee is joined by our outgoing Formula E correspondent Matt Kew and Autosport technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge, who takes over the full-time series coverage.

They discuss if a shakeup of the competitive order is on the cards despite the cars and powertrains of last season carrying over, plus the trio rate the prospects of high-profile championship rookies Antonio Giovinazzi, Dan Ticktum and Oliver Askew.

And as Formula E settles into its new TV home live on Channel 4 this weekend, Lee, Boxall-Legge and Kew ask how the series might increase its audience as the critical Gen3 regulations come into view.

 
