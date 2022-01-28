Tickets Subscribe
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix I Race report
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix I Race report

Diriyah E-Prix: Vandoorne error gives De Vries win in Mercedes 1-2

By:

Nyck de Vries opened his Formula E title defence in style, leading home team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne for a Mercedes 1-2 at the Diriyah E-Prix.

Diriyah E-Prix: Vandoorne error gives De Vries win in Mercedes 1-2

Having missed almost all of the opening practice session of the weekend due to a crash, de Vries pulled a full recovery over the remaining sessions, culminating in him pouncing on an attack mode error from Vandoorne to capture victory in the season-opener.

The rapidly starting Mercedes duo swept into the front two positions off the line, with de Vries overhauling a slightly sluggish Jake Dennis.

Vandoorne kept de Vries behind him however, and looked every bit worth his lead in the early stages before an early safety car that was brought out to extricate Oliver Rowland’s crashed Mahindra, dumped into the wall amid a close-quarters battle with Robin Frijns.

Rowland had originally given Frijns more than a fleeting tap into the wall in Turn 14, and the Envision driver repaid the favour two corners later with a nudge from behind. Frijns’ robust attack earned him a drive-through penalty, ending his hopes of leaving the season opener with points on the board.

Vandoorne wasted no time following the restart where he elected not to back up the pack, instead deciding to charge off to continue his tenure in the lead. But in the process of trying to build a break, the Belgian missed his marks on his second attack mode activation and ceded the lead to de Vries.

The reigning champion held strongly and, although Vandoorne attempted to atone for his earlier error and eat into de Vries’ lead, the Dutchman had the measure of him to capture an expertly managed win. Mercedes’ domination ensured that the lead pair finished over eight seconds ahead of third-placed Dennis, who completed the podium.

After dropping a position at the start to de Vries, Dennis lost another spot to Andre Lotterer during the second round of attack mode, as the Porsche driver undercut him to hold third place.

But Lotterer began to overconsume his energy and this left him susceptible to multiple assaults from Dennis – who was left frustrated by the German’s riposte on the first time around at Turn 18 and ran wide, losing time.

Vandoorne ran wide entering the attack mode detection zone for the second time, which meant it didn't engage

Vandoorne ran wide entering the attack mode detection zone for the second time, which meant it didn't engage

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Dennis eventually made a clean pass on lap 27, leaving Lotterer as prey for the chasing trio of Sam Bird, Lucas di Grassi and Nick Cassidy.

Bird cleared the ailing Lotterer three laps later and managed to keep di Grassi at bay over the final 10 tours to cement fourth place.

Edoardo Mortara made it two Venturis in the top six with a late clearance of Cassidy, who also began to struggle with power consumption towards the end – as 5m15s was added on in extra time following the safety car.

Behind, DS Techeetah's Jean-Eric Vergne prevailed in a lengthy scrap with Jaguar driver Mitch Evans to claim eighth place, ahead of Andretti rookie Oliver Askew – who also passed Evans at the death to double his points haul from the race.

Lotterer dropped out of the points completely, finishing 13th behind team-mate Pascal Wehrlein and Nissan e.dams' Maximilian Guenther.

Antonio Felix da Costa joined Rowland on the retirement list, calling it a day after lap 1 with suspension damage.

Results - 41 laps

Cla Driver Team Gap Retirement
1 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes    
2 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 0.636  
3 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 8.802  
4 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 14.925  
5 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 15.152  
6 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 16.015  
7 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 17.265  
8 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 25.076  
9 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 25.699  
10 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 27.320  
11 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 28.781  
12 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS 30.536  
13 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 31.521  
14 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 34.572  
15 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 36.781  
16 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 39.953  
17 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 41.334  
18 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 49.222  
19 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 50.965  
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 1'16.527  
  United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 34 Laps Retirement
  Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 41 Laps Retirement
Previous article

Autosport Podcast: Formula E - Can Season 8 Deliver?
Previous article

Autosport Podcast: Formula E - Can Season 8 Deliver?
Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Latest news

