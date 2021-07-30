Tickets Subscribe
FIA F3 / Hungaroring News

Hungary F3: Leclerc leads Prema to qualifying front row lock-out

By:

Arthur Leclerc took pole position at the Hungaroring on Friday, leading team-mate Dennis Hauger to a Prema Racing front row lock out for Sunday’s feature race.

The Monagesque rookie set a 1m33.164s to take a first feature pole of the series, less than one-tenth ahead of championship leader Hauger.

He has previously started on the front row in a reverse-grid sprint race at Paul Ricard, which he went on to win, but never for the feature race.

Jack Doohan and his team-mates David Schumacher and Clement Novalak completed a Trident 3-4-5.

ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar, who took pole here last year, finished in sixth, with his team-mate Frederik Vesti in seventh.

The three Tridents led by Doohan were first out on track for the 30-minute session, as track temperatures soared at the Hungaroring, hitting 64C by the start of qualifying.

Doohan set an early fast lap of 1m33.830, the first driver to break into the 1m33s after just five minutes of qualifying, quickly followed by Hauger with a 1m33.995s.

As the times tumbled, Lorenzo Colombo briefly went fastest for Campos Racing, with a 1m33.805s, continuing the quick pace he showed in this morning’s practice session despite having never finished in the top 10.

Leclerc took pole on his second run before decreasing track temperatures made it impossible for anyone to beat his time, despite a last-dash effort from Hauger which he started seconds before the chequered flag.

Doohan had also looked in contention to take pole, but was thwarted on his last attempt by heavy traffic in the middle sector.

The top 12 is reversed for tomorrow’s sprint race, with Jonny Edgar (Carlin) on pole, Colombo in second and Ayuma Iwasa of Hitech Grand Prix in third.

Olli Caldwell of Prema will start in fourth, with Logan Sargeant behind him in fifth for Charouz Racing System.

Leclerc will serve a three-place grid drop after he was involved in a collision with Novalak at the Red Bull Ring, meaning he will line up in P15.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 11 1'33.164  
2 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 11 1'33.253 0.089
3 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 12 1'33.260 0.096
4 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 12 1'33.284 0.120
5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 12 1'33.331 0.167
6 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 12 1'33.429 0.265
7 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 12 1'33.449 0.285
8 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12 1'33.632 0.468
9 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 11 1'33.704 0.540
10 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 11 1'33.777 0.613
11 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 10 1'33.805 0.641
12 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 12 1'33.878 0.714
13 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 10 1'34.004 0.840
14 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 12 1'34.022 0.858
15 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 11 1'34.025 0.861
16 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 12 1'34.037 0.873
17 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12 1'34.071 0.907
18 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom Carlin 12 1'34.113 0.949
19 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 11 1'34.124 0.960
20 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 13 1'34.242 1.078
21 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 11 1'34.250 1.086
22 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 11 1'34.256 1.092
23 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 12 1'34.385 1.221
24 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 13 1'34.518 1.354
25 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 13 1'34.585 1.421
26 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 12 1'34.614 1.450
27 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12 1'34.787 1.623
28 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 11 1'34.887 1.723
29 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 12 1'34.916 1.752
30 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 12 1'35.068 1.904
