Previous / Hungary F3: Leclerc leads Prema to qualifying front row lock-out
FIA F3 / Hungaroring Race report

Hungary F3: Colombo wins first sprint race after Edgar mechanical failure

By:

Lorenzo Colombo took his first FIA Formula 3 win at the Hungaroring, winning from second on the grid after polesitter Jonny Edgar’s race was scuppered by a mechanical failure.

Hungary F3: Colombo wins first sprint race after Edgar mechanical failure

The Campos Racing driver took the lead on lap eight just as Edgar suffered a race-ending mechanical issue exiting Turn 1, tumbling down the timing order and prompting a yellow flag in sector one.

Ayuma Iwasa (Hitech Grand Prix) finished in second, his best finish in the series so far, while Prema Racing’s Olli Caldwell took third.

Logan Sargeant finished fourth for Charouz Racing System, while Trident’s Clement Novalak was fifth and championship leader Dennis Hauger (Prema Racing) took sixth.

Edgar initially kept the lead for Carlin on the opening lap, despite a lock-up at Turn 1 before almost forcing Colombo off the road at Turn 2.

Hauger passed ART Grand Prix’s Frederik Vesti for 10th on lap two, while Matteo Nannini (HWA Racelab) and Trident’s Jack Doohan tussled for 11th, but the Australian driver maintained his position.

Colombo was applying pressure to Edgar as early as lap five in the 22-lap contest but failed to make the pass, while Caldwell looked up the inside of Iwasa but chose not to make the move.

Colombo pulled out a 1.2 second lead by lap nine after taking the lead, with Caldwell 0.8s behind Iwasa in second, while championship leader Hauger continued his impressive progress as he moved past David Schumacher on lap 14, breezing around the outside of T1 to move into seventh – up four places from his starting position.

Lorenzo Colombo, Campos Racing and Jonny Edgar, Carlin Buzz Racing battle

Lorenzo Colombo, Campos Racing and Jonny Edgar, Carlin Buzz Racing battle

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Vesti soon retired with a mechanical issue on lap 16, stopping on the run-off area at T1 which prompted a safety car.

The safety car came in at the end of lap 18, with Colombo retaining control of the pack, while Hauger passed Alexander Smolyar (ART Grand Prix) for sixth and Trident’s Schumacher fell to ninth, while on the final lap Ido Cohen came to a halt in his Carlin car after contact.

Enzo Fittipaldi will start on pole for Charouz Racing System in this afternoon's sprint race after finishing 12th, with Roman Stanek starting in second for Hitech Grand Prix and Nannini in third. Doohan will start fourth for Trident, with his team-mate Schumacher in fifth.

FIA F3 Hungary race 1 full results

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing  
2 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 1.800
3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 2.000
4 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 2.700
5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 3.200
6 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 3.600
7 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 4.900
8 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 6.400
9 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 7.500
10 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 7.800
11 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 8.300
12 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 9.500
13 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 9.600
14 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 10.500
15 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 11.400
16 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom Carlin 11.900
17 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 12.200
18 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 13.600
19 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 13.700
20 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 14.200
21 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 14.500
22 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 15.300
23 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 16.600
24 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 17.100
25 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 18.000
26 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 18.400
27 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 19.600
28 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin  
29 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix  
30 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin  
Hungary F3: Leclerc leads Prema to qualifying front row lock-out

Hungary F3: Leclerc leads Prema to qualifying front row lock-out
Hungary F3: Colombo wins first sprint race after Edgar mechanical failure
Megan White
W Series Hungary: Chadwick takes pole from Powell as title battle continues Budapest
W Series

W Series Hungary: Chadwick takes pole from Powell as title battle continues

Hungary F3: Leclerc leads Prema to qualifying front row lock-out Hungaroring
FIA F3

Hungary F3: Leclerc leads Prema to qualifying front row lock-out

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance Budapest Plus
W Series

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance

