The challenge of regaining career momentum after a year on the sidelines
FIA F3 / Hungaroring Practice report

Hungary F3: Smolyar tops practice ahead of Hauger

By:

Alexander Smolyar topped practice in FIA Formula 3 at the Hungaroring, pipping Dennis Hauger to the top spot by almost two-tenths.

Hungary F3: Smolyar tops practice ahead of Hauger

The ART Grand Prix driver, who took pole here last year, set a 1m33.112s in the only practice session of the weekend, with the Prema Racing driver, who leads the championship standings, in second setting a 1m33.294s.

David Schumacher, who took his maiden win at the Red Bull Ring, was in third for Trident, three-tenths off the pace, with his team-mate Clement Novalak in fourth. The third Trident car, driven by Jack Doohan, finished in 17th.

Olli Caldwell (Prema) finished in fifth after taking two podium finishes during the last round at the Red Bull Ring, with the ART Grand Prix of Frederik Vesti in sixth after taking victory at the feature race last time out.

Jake Hughes, who finished seventh in last year’s drivers’ standings, is driving for Carlin in place of Kaylen Frederick this weekend after the American driver injured his thumb in an incident at the Red Bull Ring, and finished seventh.

15 minutes into the session, Vesti was the driver to beat, having set a 1m35.723s to lead the running.

Hauger quickly went top with a 1m35.270s before he was beaten to the top spot by MP Motorsport’s Caio Collet, with a 1m35.001s.

Caldwell was first to break into the 1m34s with 20 minutes left of the session with a 1m34.958s.

With less than five minutes to go, Vesti went top, before he was beaten by Caldwell and Smolyar, who eventually took the top spot in Hungary.

Campos Racing's Amaury Cordeel was shown the black and white flag for exceeding track limits at Turn 4, with several other drivers including Calan Williams (Jenzer Motorsport) and Juan Manuel Correa of ART Grand Prix also running wide at the same spot.

Qualifying will take place on Friday afternoon to set the grid for Sunday’s feature race, with the top 10 reversed to decide the starting positions for Saturday morning’s first sprint race.

Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 18 1'33.112  
2 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 16 1'33.294 0.182
3 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 17 1'33.426 0.314
4 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 15 1'33.449 0.337
5 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 18 1'33.609 0.497
6 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 18 1'33.615 0.503
7 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom Carlin 18 1'33.691 0.579
8 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 19 1'33.721 0.609
9 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 19 1'33.743 0.631
10 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 16 1'33.752 0.640
11 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 18 1'33.814 0.702
12 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 16 1'33.831 0.719
13 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 16 1'34.009 0.897
14 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 18 1'34.015 0.903
15 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15 1'34.257 1.145
16 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 19 1'34.418 1.306
17 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 16 1'34.512 1.400
18 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 17 1'34.533 1.421
19 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 19 1'34.608 1.496
20 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 18 1'34.696 1.584
21 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 17 1'34.778 1.666
22 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 18 1'34.848 1.736
23 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 16 1'34.896 1.784
24 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 20 1'35.076 1.964
25 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 19 1'35.118 2.006
26 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17 1'35.318 2.206
27 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 1'35.355 2.243
28 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 15 1'35.470 2.358
29 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 14 1'35.636 2.524
30 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 17 1'36.372 3.260
